Youthline Southland eyes $1m fundraising goal

Youthline Southland community development manager Liv Cochrane says the organisation can provide more support but it needs more funding.

Youthline Southland has set an ambitious fundraising goal of $1 million to “stop the wave of heartbreak” in the region.

Community development manager Liv Cochrane said the money would allow the organisation to ramp up its work and make mental health support more visible in the community.

Youthline Southland's client base has grown from 165 to more than 250 in the past year, and nationally, two out of every five calls to the organisation were from youth considering harming themselves, she said.

“It's up to us to build some barriers and warning signs between our youth and the end of the cliff,” Cochrane said.

The most recent available data for the 2019/2020 financial year shows 1616 calls to Youthline Southland from young people in Invercargill, 337 from Gore and 819 from youth in the Southland District.

While the $1 million goal may seem lofty, Youthline Southland has broken it down and created the campaign name #975ForLife and will take donations on GiveaLittle.

If everyone in Southland donated $9.75 each – or the price of two cups of coffee – they would hit the target with $300 or so to spare, Cochrane said.

“We could instantly resource ourselves,” she said.

Cochrane has been on a mission to reboot the organisation since starting in her role in May 2020.

Her focus has been on raising awareness about the fact that it exists and growing its volunteer base, which has gone from five to 24 volunteers.

“Now that we’ve got that plate spinning, we need to step into the community,” Cochrane said.

Cochrane has resigned so that her salary can go to someone with more management experience, but will stay on in her role as a volunteer.

“The idea came from the realisation that I don’t have the skill set to push Youthline into the next phase,” she said.

Youthline Southland wants to hire more staff, train more volunteers, equip adults with the tools they need to help young people, run workshops and offer subsidised face-to-face counselling.

Some ideas the team are looking at are teaching teachers triaging tools, so they can quickly assess what a child needs when they approach them five minutes before class, Cochrane said.

Then there is also looking at how adults communicate with young people and how to capture their attention.

“Issues that seem small to us are huge to them [young people],” Cochrane said.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

1737, Need to talk? - Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor

If it is an emergency click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team. In a life-threatening situation call 111.