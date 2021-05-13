Southland Charity Hospital build begins

Thursday marked a very important day for Southland's Vining family.

On what would have been Blair Vining's 41st birthday, his daughters got their first tour of the building that will become the charity hospital he campaigned for.

Vining, who died of bowel cancer, campaigned tirelessly for better cancer services and set the wheels in motion to start the Southland Charity Hospital, so other Southlanders wouldn’t have to struggle to access care in future.

The building consent for the rebuild of the old Clifton Club Inn arrived this week, which meant construction could start on Vining's birthday – just a year after concept plans for the hospital were released.

His wife, Melissa Vining, called it an “epic milestone”.

The consent process to rebuild an existing commercial building and turn it into a hospital was complex.

“I definitely feel like Blair was shining down on us to get that consent through,” Vining said.

The Invercargill Licensing Trust donated the tavern building to the hospital in February 2020, and for the past few weeks, tradie volunteers and lead builder Barry Stewart Builders have been preparing the building, so demolition could begin as soon as the consent was received.

Bonisch Consultants managing director Boyd Wilson said the building would be gutted before being refitted and additional space would be built to house recovery and theatre spaces.

“It doesn’t look like the Clifton Club any more. The chimney’s about to come out. Watch this space,” he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Melissa Vining reckons if she can chip bricks, anyone can. She's calling for volunteers to help chip bricks for the Southland Charity Hospital as construction begins.

Design work for the Blair Vining Memorial Garden was due to begin next week, he said.

Mitre 10 have committed to kitting out the community room.

Much of the almost $2 million raised to build the hospital has come from everyday New Zealanders through the Buy-a-Brick campaign, allowing supporters to buy a brick engraved with a special message.

So far, 9405 bricks have been bought, just shy of the hospital’s target of 10,000.

These would line the walkway from the car park to the main entrance and the memorial garden and were expected to arrive towards the end of the construction phase, Vining said.

The team hope to have the hospital up and running by April 2020.

They still need an army of volunteer tradies, as well as people who could help chip the bricks that will be reused on extensions.

Those who had already come on board were “rallying the troops to build this thing,” Wilson said.