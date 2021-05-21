The life-changing drug that could help Brett, 11, live long enough to fulfil his dream

Brett Holdcroft, 11, has cystic fibrosis. He wants Pharmac to fund a drug, so he can live longer and be a cardiologist.

Brett Holdcroft is only 11, but in the middle of the night he wonders how long he has to live.

He has cystic fibrosis (CF) and is sharing his story because he wants people to sign a petition asking Pharmac to fund Trikafta, a ‘’miracle’’ drug that would greatly improve his quality of life.

It will also increase his life expectancy.

Brett wants to be a cardiologist, but he’s having second thoughts as it takes 10 years.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Brett has to do physio for 15 minutes every morning and night and take a lot of pills to make sure his lungs stay healthy.

‘’I don’t know if I want to do that because if I don’t have a long life it’s going to be wasting my time studying.’’

CF is a serious, and ultimately terminal, genetic condition of the lungs and digestive system that affects about 540 people in New Zealand, 16 of them in Taranaki.

Only half of people with CF reach 31 years of age.

Brett is hoping that speaking out will help not just himself, but everyone else in New Zealand with CF.

Brett has, on average, two stints in hospital every year, often during birthdays or Christmas.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Brett Holdcroft, 11 and his mother Penny want Pharmac to find a ‘’miracle’’ drug called Trikafta that will help him have a better quality of life and live longer.

But one of the worst things for Brett is he can’t participate in some school activities like going on the school camp.

He plays rippa rugby, basketball and goes swimming, but says it’s all about balance.

‘’It’s a catch-22, because if you get a bacteria it could do permanent damage, and it’s like breathing through a straw, but you want to live life to the fullest.’’

During the summer holidays, not only did he have to spend two weeks in hospital, but that was followed by two months of having to inhale antibiotics for 20 minutes morning and night, which ‘’sucks’’.

Mum Penny said their situation was ‘’very personal”.

“He’s very brave.’’

They have told their story in a booklet put together by people with CF in Taranaki to raise awareness about the need for the new drug.

CF Association of New Zealand Taranaki branch chairwoman Shelley Gruchy said Trikafta is the ‘’miracle drug that we’ve been waiting for”.

‘’It’s life changing. We need Pharmac to approve funding of Trikafta as soon as possible, so people with CF can live. Really live.’’

If Trikafta was self-funded it would cost more than $400,000.

But Gruchy said Pharmac could negotiate the cost of the drug way down.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Cystic Fibrosis affects Brett’s lungs, so he often misses out on fun stuff at school.

A drug called Kalydeco has been funded by Pharmac since last year and is effective for five per cent of the CF community, whereas Trikafta works for about 90 per cent.

There are two petitions Gruchy is encouraging people to sign.

The first is Carmen Shanks’ petition asking for Trikafta to be publicly funded. It can be found on the parliament.nz website and closes June 1.

‘’This has now got to 33,000 signatures – a huge number for a condition that affects around 540 people. It shows how important people think funding Trikafta is.’’

The second petition, which closes May 31, is a Malcolm Mulholland petition asking the Government to increase Pharmac’s funding. It can also be found on parliament.nz.

Trikafta is now available to CF patients in the UK, Republic of Ireland, the USA, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. It is currently being considered for funding in Australia.

In response to an Official Information Request in April, Pharmac said the American Biopharmaceutical company Vertex, the makers of Trikafta, had advised them it was working on applications to have the medicine approved and funded in New Zealand.

Pharmac said it had invited Vertex to concurrently apply to Medsafe for approval and to Pharmac for funding of Trikafta, and the applications would be considered in parallel.