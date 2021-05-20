Budget 2021: Pharmac boost of $200m 'nothing short of disgraceful'

National's shadow treasurer, Andrew Bayly, gives his take on Budget 2021.

A $200 million boost over the next four years to the $1.1billion Pharmac budget will do nothing to address New Zealand’s poor access to modern medicines, experts say, while patients lose hope.

Closer to $400m a year – eight times what the Government has promised – is needed to fund medicines on Pharmac’s wish list such as the latest medicines for conditions such as diabetes, Crohn’s disease and cystic fibrosis.

“It is nothing short of disgraceful and an embarrassment as a country,” said Dr Richard Stein,​ a Wellington gastroenterologist who is the chair of Crohn’s and Colitis NZ.

The Government funds Pharmac which independently decides which medicines to fund. The $200m boost, announced as part of Budget 2021 in Wellington on Thursday, sees just $40m go to the agency in the next year.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Jessica Port says she has “no hope” after Thursday’s budget announcement.

New Zealand spends less per capita on medicines than other comparable countries but achieves better value for money, a 2010 report to the Minister of Health found. But it has less access to new, high-cost medicines than other countries while a 2019 study found New Zealanders had the worst access to funded modern medicines in OECD nations.

Stein has long called for Pharmac to better fund bowel disease medication while many of his young patients face a lifetime with a stoma bag and will still be forced to remortgage their homes or go overseas in order to get better medicine.

Thursday’s announcement left “no hope” for Jessica Port​ or the more than 20,000 New Zealanders with bowel diseases.

Port, 35, has tried every funded treatment for Crohn’s disease. The Porirua woman has suffered chronic pain from the age of 14 and was diagnosed at 21. The former flight attendant hasn’t worked in 10 years, has had sepsis and suffers from arthritis.

She was the last person in the country to access drug Ustekinumab, which costs $2000 a month, on compassionate grounds. She doesn’t know how long the special access will last and without it, she would have to have her colon removed.

She couldn’t afford to fund the drug herself.

“If they stop that [funding the medication] then I am screwed,” she said.

Fiona Tolich​ said she felt sick after the announcement which does “absolutely nothing, for rare diseases” while parents of the 35 children who suffer from Spinal Muscular Atrophy were worried this could be the last year with their child.

Claire Eastham-Farrelly/RNZ Fiona Tolich says the budget does “nothing” for people rare diseases.

Tolich, from Patient Voice Aotearoa, knew of two children with the disease who died in the past year. Medicine Spinraza, available since 2016, has not been funded. She also has the disease.

It affects the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord, making children weaker and impacting their ability to walk, eat and breathe. Few survive to adulthood and because their condition worsens over time, it is important to begin treatment as soon as possible in order to preserve motor function.

“They have picked kids to die,” she said.

“I actually kind of have post-traumatic stress disorder when I hear all this talk about kindness.”

Patient Voice Aotearoa chair Malcolm Mulholland​ said it would cost Pharmac $400m a year to fund the 73 medicines on its options for investment list.

That doesn’t account for new drugs, like expensive breakthrough cystic fibrosis medicine Trikafta whose makers are yet to apply to Pharmac, he said.

“It’s the cruellest joke. People’s options are remortgage the house, move overseas or die. What kind of choice is that?”

DrJohn Baker​ chair of the Diabetes Foundation Aotearoa, said without better funding, New Zealand will continue to be below the standard of care for the disease. As many as 250,000 people live with type 2 diabetes, which costs the country $2.1 billion a year.

“We are very late to the party. The Government just isn’t putting enough money into pharmaceuticals,” he said.

“The new drugs stop people dying and developing kidney disease. We can’t afford to not be on board with that.”

In its Budget 2021 announcement, the Government said it had increased Pharmac’s budget by almost 25 per cent since it came into power in 2017.