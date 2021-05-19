Health hacks and IT issues: a walk through past cyber woes at Waikato DHB

Outpatient appointments and patients coming for a non-urgent surgery have been affected.

A major cyberattack has taken Waikato DHB back to working as if in a pre-computer era, adding to a list of past digital hurdles the health board had to overcome.

Over the past 15 years, it has faced everything from having a hacker replace its website with a calling card to a system-wide shutdown due to a virus on a USB stick.

The most recent attack – thought to be ransomware – took out all phones and computers on Tuesday.

Doctors were putting patients’ names on whiteboards, elective surgeries and clinics have been delayed, Waikato DHB patients are being sent around the country – including for radiation therapy in Auckland.

Mika Baumeister/Unsplash A cyberattack at Waikato DHB crashed phone lines and computers on Tuesday morning (file photo).

Here’s a look at the major IT incidents of Waikato DHB’s past.

Website says ‘hacker inside’ – May 2013

Waikato DHB’s website was replaced with a black screen saying “hacker inside” after an attack by an apparently Algerian-based group, DZ Informatics Mafia.

After a while, hackers changed the health board website to say "Forbidden: Access denied".

The group targeted about 30 websites in New Zealand and Spain on May 23, and had a Facebook page featuring Italian Mafia and US street gang imagery.

Hack reports reached the health board's web services provider, Digital Stream, about 8pm, and chief executive Russell Brown said it brought back affected websites around 9.50pm.

The incident prompted a full review of web security at Waikato DHB.

Online job applications disappear – December 2011

Hundreds of online job applications to Waikato DHB disappeared and the health board had to ask jobseekers to re-send them by email.

At first, it was thought this was the work of a hacker.

However, the DHB’s service provider Digital Stream later found a flood of spam had overwhelmed the website’s server.

STORAGE MEDIA TECHNOLOGY A memory stick put into a computer in a car park booth provided the way in for a virus in 2009 (file photo).

Conficker virus attack – December 2009

This virus got into the system through a memory stick put into a computer in a carpark booth at Waikato Hospital by “a third party”.

It struck about 2am on December 17, 2009, and prompted a 48-hour network shutdown.

Soon after the attack, Stuff reported the health board’s computer experts were advertising for a security manager – a role they had been trying for two years to get funding approval for.

Audit New Zealand looked into the attack and told the health board it needed to act more urgently to fix IT weaknesses.

In response, Waikato DHB said it planned to spend an extra $1.276 million on upgrading its system.

Data vanishes in ‘sentinel event’ – October 2008

Countless emails and personal work files belonging to 690 Waikato DHB staffers disappeared after a major computer error.

The information was backed up in the hospital’s storage area network, but US experts called in to help couldn’t get two-thirds of it back.

One doctor spoken to said it was “thousands and thousands of hours of work of reports, letters, communications, teaching material, guidelines”, but not patient records.

PricewaterhouseCoopers analysed the glitch at a cost of $12,929 but, in January 2009, the DHB said the cause wouldn’t be made public until after an independent review process.

However, he said "multiple" causes contributed to the incident, which had been classified as a "sentinel event".

Supplied Another system outage happened in late 2004, and hackers were flagged as a possible cause.

Wages delayed and computers down – October 2004

Hackers may have been behind a 2004 Waikato Hospital computer failure that had similar results to what’s happening now.

Patient management systems and payroll were down for 34 hours, leaving health board staff handwriting patient information and waiting for their wages.

Possible causes identified by technicians included hackers and the failure of software vital for processing demands.

Finding the fault was important, to avoid future breakdowns, board chief executive Jan White said.

A warning in 2017

Four years ago, Waikato DHB information services director Geoff King warned of cyberattacks on hospital computers increasing at a concerning rate.

Despite breaches, the health board had never paid a ransom, he told Waikato DHB’s performance monitoring committee.

"Once you pay [a ransom] you go onto a list of organisations that are likely to keep paying.”

123rf A 2019 health hack in the Wellington area prompted an urgent review of security at district health boards and primary health organisations.

The bigger picture

Other Kiwi health organisations have also been targeted too, and a 2019 hack of Tū Ora Compass Health put the spotlight on security.

Hackers could have had access to up to 1 million patient medical files and may have gained administration rights to the system for the primary health organisation (PHO) for Wellington, Kāpiti, and Wairarapa, Stuff reported.

It prompted an urgent Ministry of Health investigation into other district health boards and primary health organisations.

Three DHBs found potential vulnerabilities in their websites, it was reported at the time.