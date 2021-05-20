Christchurch Hospital ED hits single-month record for patient numbers

Fiona Wilson turned up to Christchurch Hospital for brain surgery on Tuesday only to be told it had been cancelled due to a shortage of beds.

Christchurch’s emergency department (ED) has been hit with a record 10,000-plus patients in a single month as a national ED crisis continues to rage.

The jump in ED presentations started in October 2020, and reached an all-time high of 10,100 in March, according to a Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) agenda for its meeting on Thursday.

It was the first time the count had been “greater than 10,000”, it said.

The increase had resulted in patients waiting longer to be admitted to hospital or discharged, and to higher clinical costs, the agenda said.

The CDHB was approached to comment further, but has not responded.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch’s emergency department was hit by a record number of patients in March, new figures show.

Nationally, doctors and nurses first raised the alarm about emergency departments reaching crisis levels in March.

New Zealand College of Emergency Nurses spokeswoman Sue Stebbeings said the college wrote to Health Minister Andrew Little to share concerns about inadequate staffing levels, delays to receiving pain relief and care and staff burnout.

His office acknowledged receipt of the letter but did not respond to the concerns raised, she said. The college was planning to write a second letter as the issues had since escalated.

“Something needs to change,” she said.

Supplied New Zealand College of Emergency Nurses spokeswoman Sue Stebbeings says an increasing number of ED nurses are resigning due to stress.

Patients were treated in corridors, wait times to access pain relief and care increased, and ED nurses were leaving in droves, Stebbeings said.

Australasian College for Emergency Medicine president Dr John Bonning met with Little in March to discuss the crisis. He asked him to reintroduce health targets for ED, which were axed in 2018.

A Stuff analysis from earlier this year showed a sharp increase in wait times for patients since the Government axed public reporting of the “shorter stays in ED” target.

Bonning asked the Ministry of Health for an update on the targets but is yet to hear back. The continued crisis needed to be addressed urgently before the winter months bringing more patients to hospital, he said.

Despite staff pleading with Little to intervene, EDs around the country continued to treat record levels of patients, Bonning said.

“It’s not a sudden surge that is going to settle down,” he said.

Stuff Australasian College for Emergency Medicine president Dr John Bonning says the ED crisis needs to be addressed urgently before the winter months bring more patients.

Ambulances had to wait for hours on occasion to hand patients over because there were so many patients and beds and stretchers and nowhere to physically push a stretcher, let alone staff to receive it, he said. The very sick and elderly were most affected.

Increased resources were needed across the health spectrum, not just in ED, he said.

“We are spending 25 per cent of our time treating patients who should be admitted to hospital, but there is no space to move them through.

“We need more beds to take acute patients, extended hours of operating theatres, more nurses to staff the wards.”

Little has been contacted for comment.