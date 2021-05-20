Day 3 of Waikato DHB cyber attack: what patients need to know before heading to the hospitals

Phones and computers went down at Waikato DHB’s five hospitals after a cyber attack on Tuesday morning, and systems are slowly being brought back online.

Cancer patients sent to Auckland, telephonists ferrying messages, and work processes from 20 years ago: it’s day three of cyber attack fallout at Waikato DHB.

Tuesday morning's attack is thought to have got in through an email attachment, crashing the health board’s electronic systems, delaying some elective surgeries and making patient's notes inaccessible.

It affected all five regional hospitals: Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kūiti and Taumarunui, leaving plenty of patients with questions about what it meant for them.

But, as of 2pm Wednesday, there was a number to call.

RNZ Outpatient appointments and patients coming for a non-urgent surgery have been affected.

0800 number a key point of contact

If you’re not sure about an appointment – especially if you have a long trip to get there – you can check by ringing 0800 276 216.

The health board set up the number to field enquiries from patients and people outside the DHB.

The people manning the phones will deal with anything they can during the call, the health board said.

If they can't take care of it, they’ll refer it to the appropriate department to follow up.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Emergency departments at all Waikato Hospitals should be kept free for people with life-threatening conditions, the DHB has said.

ED is for emergencies

You’ve heard it before, but it’s particularly important when doctors are going back to slower old school methods like writing patient names on whiteboards.

Emergency departments are for emergencies and life-threatening situations.

To leave ED free for those people, others should ring their GP, or Healthline on 0800 611 116.

And the message applies for ED at all hospitals in Waikato, not just the main Hamilton site.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Radiation therapy is “completely down” in the Waikato and people are being sent to Auckland for treatment.

What’s still happening

Details about which clinics and the like are going ahead are scarce, hence the importance of the above 0800 number.

Some Waikato elective surgeries have been put off and some outpatient clinics reduced, but many are still going ahead.

Seventy-three of 102 planned elective surgeries happened on Wednesday, the health board said.

On Tuesday, the day the attack hit, 95 elective surgeries went ahead and six were cancelled.

Health boards around the country have been making room for Waikato patients, who have been sent to places including Tauranga, Whakatāne, Auckland, and Capital & Coast DHB in Wellington.

Radiation therapy is “completely down” in Waikato, Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee said, so patients needing cancer treatment will be sent to Auckland.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF With all systems down at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday, Samantha Catterall couldn't be seen in ED and was forced to go elsewhere for treatment. This video was first published on May 18, 2021.

When’s the fix coming?

The organisation expects disruptions until the weekend as it slowly gets things back online, Snee has said.

And there's “a demanding process ahead” for IT teams working to recover the systems, according to a computer science expert.

“The email will have installed software the attackers are using and that software will be doing the attack, either encrypting the files or deleting files or trying to make a connection,” AUT Computer Science professor Dave Parry said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waikato DHB is expecting disruptions until the weekend, chief executive Kevin Snee says.

Experts will have to shut down all systems so the malware isn't running, delete it – and make sure it hadn’t been backed up on the system – then restore any of the DHB’s back-up files, he said.

“There is a constant stream of attacks coming in and this one just happened to get through.”

Waikato DHB has had help from the National Cyber Security Centre and the GCSB since the attack, Health and GCSB Minister Andrew Little said.