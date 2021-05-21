Budget 2021: Hundreds more people to get publicly funded cochlear implants

Finance Minister Grant Robertson explains some of the details from Budget 2021.

Hundreds more people will be able to get cochlear implants, due to a $28.3 million funding boost.

On Thursday, the funding increase in the Budget meant 320 more people would get cochlear implants – surgically implanted electronic devices that can provide a sense of sound to people with profound hearing loss - by 2025.

Public funding for cochlear implants, first available in 2003, has been scarce. In 2007, there was funding for 20 adult cochlear implants per year. This jumped to 40 in 2013 and a one-off bump of $6m in 2017 meant 70 more adult cochlear implants were available.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF Cochlear implants are surgically-implanted electronic devices that can provide a sense of sound to people with profound or severe hearing loss. (File photo)

Before the announcement, the waiting list was 220 people.

READ MORE:

* Patient told 'you'll die' before getting cochlear implant on public waitlist

* Cochlear implant funding 'awesome' but more needed for those left in 'silent prison'

* Five-year-old Rhythm learning words in five languages despite being born profoundly deaf

* Funding freeze means more heartbreak for deaf patients

* Calls to increase funding for cochlear implants as hundreds wait for surgery



Cochlear implants are not covered by health insurance and only 20 per cent of patients can find the money.

Dr Amanda Kvalsvig​, an epidemiologist working on the country’s Covid-19 response, said, having waited for a cochlear implant herself, she was excited for those on the waiting list.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Anna McNabb was ready to give up on life when she got "life changing" cochlear implants.

“Access to communication is not a nice-to-have. It’s essential for wellbeing," Kvalsvig said.

“I don’t think many people understand the impact of losing your hearing on your sense of belonging, your sense of purpose, even your sense of identity.

“It’s not just interactions with strangers of course – it’s your own family. I had no idea what my children’s voices sounded like.”

Supplied Dr Amanda Kvalsvig says “technology is amazing, but it’s just one part of a much bigger picture”. (File photo)

“Hearing birdsong again, or understanding what someone just said on the radio which still feels like a magic trick to me. Best of all, you can connect and reconnect with people. It’s hard work but so exciting and rewarding.

“A cochlear implant doesn’t just bring sound back. It brings back so much of what is meaningful in your life that you thought was gone forever,” she said.

She hoped the support was “just one strand of a society-wide commitment to inclusion for disabled people”.

“There needs to be both practical communication support from Government, and a willingness from everyone to engage with people who can’t hear well.

“Technology is amazing, but it’s just one part of a much bigger picture.”

There were two cochlear implant providers in the country, Northern Cochlear Implant Programme (NCIP) and the Southern Cochlear Implant Programme (SCIP).

Matthew Tso/Stuff Image of a cochlear implant system. The Nucleus 7 sound processor (top) is worn behind the ear while the implant (bottom) is surgically placed in the users head. (File photo)

SCIP chief executive Neil Heslop​ said it had been campaigning for years for a long-term, sustainable funding increase to meet the "growing backlog and demand".

“More adults will receive access to cochlear implant technology which, as well as the direct patient benefits, has an excellent social, community and economic return on investment.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch local Anna McNabb previously spoke to Stuff about her cochlear implant. McNabb says the cochlear implants restored her hearing and allowed her to live life to the full. (File photo)

NCIP chief executive Lee Schoushkoff said the funding increase would help provide certainty to people who have waited for a cochlear implant.

New Zealand Audiological Society president Chessie Egan​ said the funding boost would provide hope for people waiting and for audiologists, it gave them faith the system worked.