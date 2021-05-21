Teenager calls on Government to continue abuse inquiry for youngsters in care

Ihorangi Reweti-Peters shared his experience of living under the care of Oranga Tamariki at a post-Budget breakfast in Christchurch.

Ihorangi Reweti-Peters​ has spent five years in the care of the state after first being removed from his drug and alcohol addicted parents as a 7-month-old, and from his grandparents at 10 years old.

On Friday the 15-year-old spoke at a post-Budget breakfast hosted by the Christchurch branch of the Child Poverty Action Group, sharing his experience and calling for greater mental health support for children in care.

“I’ve been in the state care system since I was 10 years old and during this time I’ve experienced wonderful times and also very dark and scary situations.”

The year 11 Mairehau High School student said he had experienced physical and mental abuse while under the care of Oranga Tamariki, the state agency responsible for child protection. He said the Government needed to continue the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care for recent and current cases of abuse.

READ MORE:

* 'Put into a cage of lions': Girl abused at home and again in state care

* A foster care success story: From disobedience to head boy

* 'Considerable ongoing effort required to shift our own practice' - Oranga Tamariki lead social worker



Last month the Government announced the inquiry panel would no longer have discretion to hear from people who experienced abuse in care after 2000, in an effort to see the report completed by 2023.

“The Government needs to open or continue an inquiry dedicated to the tamariki in the state care system after the year 2000 that have faced abuse, because it’s important we get the opportunity to be heard as well,” he said.

Ihorangi said he had been neglected, malnourished and underweight when he was removed from his parents’ care as a 7-month-old.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Ihorangi Reweti-Peters shared his experience as a child in state care at a post-Budget breakfast in Christchurch.

At that time he was placed with his “really awesome” grand-parents, who provided a loving and nourishing home.

But he said “due to my parents’ addictions and me not receiving the best start in life I was left with disabilities and severe mental health issues”.

In 2016 at the age of 10, Ihorangi was placed in care by Child Youth and Family, later renamed Oranga Tamariki.

”The last five years in state care is where both physical and emotional abuse has taken place. I only recently found the courage to speak out about it.

“I believe if I was in counselling and had access to mental health services at an appropriate age, I would have been able to raise my concerns and talk about the abuse I was facing in the system.”

Ihorangi later told Stuff his grandparents had continued to advocate for him to receive the mental health treatment he needed.

With this and support from Voyce – Whakarongo Mai, an independent advocacy service for children in care, Ihorangi said he had learned how to deal with his anger.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Ihorangi Rewiti-Peter, aged 15, speaking in Christchurch on Friday about his experience of living under the care of Oranga Tamariki.

“I want a bill or legislation passed that makes counselling mandatory for children with Oranga Tamariki who are uplifted from their home.”

He said the change needed to be made urgently to stop suicide numbers increasing and to help those in crisis.

Ihorangi also wanted parents of children in care to have access to free counselling and drug rehabilitation services “so there is hope the family unit can become one again”.