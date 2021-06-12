Diabetics call for funding of life-changing wearable blood sugar monitors

Ben Hoy and Anne Marie Guiney would not cope with having two Type-1 diabetes children without a life-saving technology Pharmac won’t fund.

There are growing calls to publicly fund a wearable device that can be life-changing for diabetics in order to help the increasing number of people in the Hutt Valley with poorly controlled diabetes.

In April, the district health board noted that the proportion of diabetes patients in the area with “unmanaged diabetes” was increasing. The number of patients who had no blood sugar recording on file had also risen to 1262.

The health board said the pandemic could be partly to blame for the uptick.

“Anecdotally, a portion of the population was reluctant to visit their GP while the level of risk for contracting Covid-19 in the community was uncertain,” said Rachel Haggerty, who works for both Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast health boards. “This may have had an impact on the monitoring and control of diabetes.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A wearable blood sugar sensor called the FreeStyle Libre, which whānau affected by diabetes say should be funded.

Having consistently high blood glucose levels can put people with diabetes at risk of developing complications, which can lead to blindness, amputations and kidney disease.

Haggerty said the organisation was concerned about the trend and was working with public health organisations to help GP practices be more proactive in managing the health of diabetics, particularly Māori and Pacific people, who are more likely to have the condition than other ethnic groups.

Grace Kitchen​ was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in May 2021.

The 17-year-old, from Lower Hutt, ended up in the emergency department after showing symptoms of diabetes, including being tired, thirsty and struggling to sleep.

At the time, her blood sugar had spiked to three to seven times above safe levels.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff FreeStyle Libre is a continuous blood sugar monitor that connects to a user’s cell phone.

She is still adjusting to life with diabetes, which involves pricking her finger before and after every meal to test her blood sugar before every meal and adjust here insulin doses accordingly.

In Kitchen’s view, the most important way the Government could better support people with diabetes would be to fund FreeStyle Libre blood glucose monitors, which can cost up to $200 per month.

These small, disposable sensors are worn on the back of the upper arm and automatically measure glucose levels. The user can check their blood sugar levels by scanning a handheld reader or their cellphone over the sensor.

“It would be beneficial for someone to have this because it means they don’t have to prick their finger to get a reading of blood sugar levels,” Kitchen said.

Sue Mexted​’s late husband Steve had type-1 diabetes for most of his life. He died April 27 after one of his kidneys was removed due to cancer and his other kidney failed. He had a transplant but that also failed.

She said Steve, who was from Wellington, was active and good at managing his blood sugar levels. He had a FreeStyle Libre blood glucose monitor which he found helpful. However, Mexted was concerned that other diabetics may not be to afford the devices. Like Kitchen, she wanted to see them funded.

Diabetes New Zealand also supports public funding of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) like FreeStyle Libre.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Sue and Steve Mexted, pictured in 2016, when Steve was on dialysis and awaiting a kidney transplant after his first transplant failed.

Pharmac is in charge of funding blood glucose monitors. Director of operations Lisa Williams said it funded four different blood glucose meters, including a dual meter which measured both blood glucose and ketones, and insulin pumps for people who met certain clinical criteria.

It was evaluating three funding applications for monitors; Freestyle Libre, Medtronic, and Dexcom G6.

The Freestyle Libra Flash had been reviewed by the diabetes subcommittee and recommended for funding, but it was not possible to provide a definitive timeframe for funding decisions.

“When you manage a fixed budget, there will always be more medicines and devices than we can afford to fund. This means we need to make some difficult choices,” Williams said.

“Often, when talking about an unfunded product, people say that Pharmac has decided not to fund it. But that’s not true; most of the time what is happening is that Pharmac is focusing its attention (and available funding) on other new treatments.”

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that it was reviewing healthcare services across New Zealand to improve the prevention and management of diabetes.

