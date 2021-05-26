One smile makes my day: Daughter born with heart defect

Rosaly Hodge, aged 11½ weeks, has been in hospital at Auckland since she was born, with part of her Motueka-based family by her side.

Rosaly Hodge was diagnosed with a heart defect while in the womb – and her parents were told to prepare for either palliative care or surgery for their daughter.

They elected to delay the decision until Rosaly was born.

“She was pink and happy ... breathing by herself,” Rudolph said. “We decided to take her through surgery.”

Rosaly​ was born on March 10 in Auckland and has hasn't been able to leave hospital. She is yet to see her family home, near Motueka.

Mum Doreen Rudolph and big brother Harvey Hodge, 3, have been by Rosaly’s side for those 11½ weeks – a stay mostly in Starship Children’s Hospital that has included two operations to date.

“She’s a fighter,” Rudolph said of Rosaly. “She’s lovely. She’s ‘talking’, making these sounds. She’s happy. One smile, it makes my day.”

Supplied Rosaly has had two operations so far.

Rosaly had hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The left side of her heart did not develop properly, which affected the circulation of blood throughout Rosaly’s body, Rudolph said.

When the heart defect was detected, abortion was recommended but Rudolph and Rosaly’s dad, Croydon​ Hodge, declined. They wanted to at least meet their daughter and hold her.

Rosaly had been doing well and was moved to a general ward several days ago. However, she was back in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) on Monday.

“Last night didn’t go so well,” Rudolph said mid-morning, adding that Rosaly had since improved a little.

It was unclear how long Rosaly would need to stay in Starship.

“It’s all about getting her to feed,” Rudolph said, explaining that Rosaly was still using a feeding tube. “She needs to gain more strength to be able to do it by herself [via breastfeeding or a bottle].”

Harvey Hodge, 3, in the hospital room he has been sharing with his mum and baby sister.

The hospital stay meant the members of Rosaly's family were often apart from one another. Three older half siblings, aged 16, 13 and 11, along with Hodge were at school and work respectively. Hodge also had 31 animals to care for on the family’s property near Motueka.

“He feels guilty, I feel guilty,” Rudolph said.

There was also concern about Harvey, who had been in Auckland with his mum since 2½ weeks before Rosaly’s birth.

“He turned 3 here,” Rudolph said. “It’s not fair on him.”

Supplied Croydon Hodge and Doreen Rudolph have five children between them.

The milestone move to a general ward was an amazing step, but it had brought some added difficulties for Rudolph and Harvey who had to leave Ronald McDonald House to share a room with Rosaly.

Ronald McDonald House had a kitchen and washing facilities that Rudolph and Harvey could use while they knew Rosaly was receiving intensive care-level monitoring.

However, meals needed to be ordered in on the ward as Rudolph did not feel comfortable leaving Rosaly alone to take Harvey out for food.

Those difficulties prompted Tasman District resident Fran Huelsmeyer, to set up a Givealittle page to help the family. Hodge worked as a contractor in Huelsmeyer’s tiny home business.

“We’re trying everything we can to support them,” Huelsmeyer said.

Supplied Rosaly Hodge is a fighter, says her mum.

While most parents felt like they were on a 24/7 shift with a newborn, “Doreen literally is”.

“She can't even take a shower without having to supervise Harvey and Rosaly or leaving them ... which is a horrible feeling even if you just take a few minutes.”

Hodge was torn between wanting to be in Auckland and juggling the rest of the family plus work and other responsibilities at Motueka.

Huelsmeyer said she hoped $50,000 could be raised via crowdfunding. It would be used to meet the family’s needs such as food deliveries to the hospital, rental cars in Auckland, flights, support and outstanding bills. It might also be used to bring Harvey back home and cover the associated childcare costs.

A grateful Rudolph said a financial boost would give the family options, especially for Harvey, over whom she felt particularly guilty.

“I think I’m failing him.”

It would free Rudolph of some concerns, so she could take even more enjoyment from Rosaly’s progress, especially those smiles.

Heart Kids communication spokeswoman Laurel Ketel said every week in New Zealand 12 babies were born with a childhood heart defect (CHD) and more than 550 major heart surgeries were carried out annually on heart children.

Having a child with CHD placed a family under huge emotional and financial stress. Families were often separated while the child underwent treatment at Starship Hospital - and this could be a very challenging, isolating time.