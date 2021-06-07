Expectant mums face delays for elective C-sections as demand soars

Kirsten Van Newtown started a petition for the government to start taking maternity seriously after her experience with a high risk pregnancy at Wellington hospital. (First published April 9, 2021.)

Expectant mothers needing elective C-sections are facing delays as hospitals struggle to cope with an increase in referrals.

Elective caesareans are done for medical reasons in the vast majority of cases, including for breech babies and when the mother has had a caesarean previously.

Christchurch Women’s Hospital clinical director Dr Emma Jackson said the facility had been struggling to keep up with the increasing number of elective C-section referrals and often had more referrals than space.

Jackson said the demand had intensified to unprecedented levels in the past two months, coinciding with a national midwife shortage and leading to delays.

When an elective caesarean is delayed, there is a risk the pregnant mother will go into labour and need an emergency C-section. Of the 292 elective caesareans requested in Christchurch between February and April, 215 went ahead as planned and 77 became emergency C-sections. Jackson was unable to say how many of the 77 were cases that had been delayed and could not immediately provide more data highlighting the increase in demand.

“We appreciate the distress and anxiety [delays] cause but unfortunately we have to do this to maintain safe practice.”

University of Auckland senior lecturer and obstetrician Michelle Wise said the problem was not unique to Canterbury.

“The past couple of months in my own hospital, it is really challenging to provide the care we know needs to be provided ... it is getting harder and harder to do our jobs,” Wise said.

Nationally, elective caesarean rates had risen from 10.6 per cent of all births in 2009 to 13 per cent in 2018, according to Ministry of Health data.

Auckland District Health Board performed a high number of elective caesarean sections, at 19 per cent of all births in 2020, down slightly from the previous year when it was 20 per cent. A spokeswoman said demand for elective C-sections had been stable so far this year.

Capital and Coast DHB did not provide information about demand for elective C-sections, saying the request would need to be processed under the Official Information Act, which could take up to 20 working days.

Wellington midwife Linda Elvines said the hospital generally saw women needing elective C-sections “well before they book them”.

“The only delay can be on the day due to emergency situations in the birthing suite, which has always been the case. But mamas understand that a wāhine or pēpi in distress is a priority, so their section is delayed.”

Demand for C-sections had increased over the past 10 years due to women having babies later in life, the rise in fertility treatments, increased awareness of the risks of vaginal birth, and an increase in medical issues including obesity and diabetes, Wise said. The most common reason for the procedure was a repeat caesarean.

The Ministry of Health did not support elective C-sections “at maternal request” but some district health boards allowed it anyway, Wise said.

SUPPLIED Dr Michelle Wise, senior lecturer in obstetrics and gynaecology at the University of Auckland, says hospitals around the country are struggling to cope with the number of elective caesarean referrals they are getting.

Data on this was not collected, but she estimated the “tiny fraction” of women requesting caesareans without a medical reason to be about 1 per cent of births. Reasons could include mental health, fear and trauma, and they still needed their midwife to refer them to an obstetrician, who would have to agree to the procedure, she said.

Even if maternal requests were banned, there was not enough resources to keep up with the increase in medically necessary procedures, Wise said.

Elective caesareans were usually scheduled at 39 weeks when the baby was mature enough and to avoid the risk of the woman going into labour before her date.

Hospitals were increasingly having to delay the procedure because of capacity issues, which added stress for expectant mothers but posed little medical risk.

“We have taken to telling everybody that we book for elective C-sections that they might be deferred by a day or two, so they know it is a possibility.”

About 10 per cent of women went into labour after reaching 39 weeks but before they could get an elective C-section, Wise said.

“If you get to the hospital and are able to do it as an emergency quickly, there is little medical risk.”

Jackson said those at higher risk were prioritised and additional fetal monitoring was provided where required.

The Canterbury District Health Board was reviewing its caesarean data following concerns there might be a growing number of requests “where there is no strict medical indication”.

“We are looking to understand the reason for this and to see how many cases fall into this category.

“While we would like to accommodate women’s wishes with regard to mode of birth, we do not have the capacity to offer all women an elective caesarean section – and this is not always in the best interests of the woman or her baby.”

New Zealand College of Midwives adviser Claire MacDonald said the college had not had any communication with the Canterbury health board about the issue.

Midwives provided more support to women after they had a caesarean, including support with breastfeeding and monitoring for post-surgical complications, she said.