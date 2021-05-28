Featherston mother resorts to crowdfunding to get hip operation

Ange Kalogeropoulos of Featherston has been declined for hip procedures so many times she is asking the public for help.

Three specialists over three years have put Ange Kalogeropoulos forward for procedures to deal with her increasing hip joint pain – she’s been knocked back for surgery each time.

The 44-year-old Featherston mother of two was so desperate for relief from the hip joint pain that has plagued her for more than 10 years that she has now resorted to crowdfunding.

“It’s just so gutting for me to have to put my life on hold – especially at the age I am.”

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Kalogeropoulos has been knocked back three times to get her hip and pelvis problems fixed and has now resorted to crowdfunding to pay for the surgery.

Adding to her frustration was the fact that her condition could have been fixed much earlier, and more cheaply, had they operated on the initial cartilage tear which had now developed into osteoarthritis and may now require a full hip replacement.

READ MORE:

* Hutt Hospital in 'crisis' with two in five babies born via caesarean, board member says

* Dodgy knees? The best way to manage joint pain is also the least intuitive

* Planning under way for healthcare services under level 2



“Do they not want me out in the workforce, out in society being able to give back and pay my taxes and do all that stuff?”

Kalogeropoulos said her present condition affected every aspect of her life and she couldn’t understand how she didn’t qualify for a procedure.

“I’m on daily pain meds and struggle with simple daily activities we generally don’t put much thought into – housework, cooking, sleeping, exercising, having fun with the kids, etcetera. Even walking more than 500 metres is difficult.”

The latest knock back was in April, when she was told that her condition fell below the level of need for surgery.

“Getting declined for surgery the third time was devastating – it really, really knocked me back. It’s got to that point where I’ve just got to go private. I’ve got to get myself out of this situation.”

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Kalogeropoulos says it’s hard to do the normal things in life such as work and be a mother when she is in constant pain.

Her case has been dealt with by both Wellington-based Capital & Coast District Health Board and Wairarapa DHB.

Capital & Coast DHB and Hutt Valley DHB director of provider services Joy Farley said patients were assessed on the Ministry of Health’s national prioritisation scoring tool and Kalogeropoulos did not meet the threshold for surgery.

Her scores for both procedures, arthroscopy or hip joint replacement, were 59 and 61 respectively – under the threshold of 70.

“We recognise that this is a difficult situation for the patient, and we apologise for any communication issues between the DHBs and the patient.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Director of Provider Services, CCDHB and Hutt Valley District Health Board Joy Farley said they understood it was difficult for patients like Kalogeropoulos who did not meet the surgical threshold.

Stuff highlighted last year how different DHBs had different access thresholds for orthopaedic surgery creating unfairness in accessibility.

Kalogeropoulos’ public plea for funding was for either the hip arthroscopy surgery or hip replacement, whichever would be best suited to fixing her ongoing joint problems.

Her GP has gone into bat for her again, and she has another specialist appointment lined up.

“I can’t allow myself to have much expectation, because I’ve been so majorly let down in the past. I’m going to press on with my crowdfunding, because I can’t keep waiting.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff Different DHBs have different access thresholds for orthopaedic surgery.

Ange’s journey

2012: A small tear in the cartilage on her bone joint picked up in an unrelated MRI scan

2018: April: GP refers to specialist for hip pain. June: MRI shows cartilage condition worsened.

2019: Referred by specialist to CCDHB for arthroscopy surgery to fix cartilage tear. CCDHB declined. GP refers to Wairarapa DHB

2020: Jan: Wairarapa DHB surgeon refers back to CCDHB, which declines to give another appointment. November: In pain referred to specialist again, third MRI shows osteoarthritis has developed in the joint.

2021: Jan: Was told arthroscopy may not work because of the osteoarthritis. Referred back to CCDHB. April: Sees specialist who again refers for arthroscopy. Ten days later that is declined. May: Decides to try and fund own surgery.

A hip replacement operation done in a private hospital in New Zealand is likely to cost between $22,400 and $27,300, according to Southern Cross.