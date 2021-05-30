Hawke's Bay DHB halts 90-year-old Polish refugee's hip surgery after family told hospital at full capacity

Janina Ochkas embraced by her husband Vladimir the morning after she was supposed to have her hip surgery.

Janina Ochkas​ has already been through a world war and now faces another battle with further weeks of pain.

The 90-year-old Polish refugee was supposed to have a hip replacement on Wednesday at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Ochkas, who also has dementia, had been prepped for her surgery and was waiting in a hospital bed with her daughter-in-law Jaki Livingston​ by her side. But shortly after, a staff member arrived to inform them it couldn’t go ahead, as the hospital was at full capacity.

“The registrar came and delivered the news and said there had been an emergency meeting upstairs. They didn't have any beds available for after operational care,” Livingston said.

Ochkas​ was told it would be another 4-6 weeks before she could be operated on.

“She was very stoic about it, which is normal, given what she’s been through. But I was just in shock,” Livingston said.

That shock turned to anger once she took her mother-in-law home. “She suffered severe pain throughout Wednesday night. There were just tears all night.”

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff Janina Ochkas with her husband Vladimir at their Hastings home.

Hawke’s Bay DHB chief operating officer Chris Ash​ said the postponement of surgery occasionally happened when acute cases took priority.

Patient safety and care was the DHB's priority and patients who had delayed surgeries were “clinically reviewed as safe to do so”, Ash said.

“The DHB apologises for any inconvenience to both the patient and their family – overall patient safety must take priority. The patient will be rescheduled for surgery as soon as we can.”

Livingston said she had since laid a complaint with the Hawke's Bay District Health board (DHB).

“She’s worked hard all her life, paid her taxes, and overall is just grateful to be in a place like New Zealand. After the life she’s had, she deserves more than this.”

Stuff Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings.

Early life before New Zealand was anything but easy for Ochkas, who lived in a small house in Poland consisting of one room and a dirt floor. Her family were taken by the Russians during the German invasion in World War II.

“They walked in and said ‘take only what you can carry’, there was snow everywhere, and they put us on the train. We could only see through the cracks in the wood. Then off we went through Moscow. My family was a big one, six girls and one boy, another was born in Russia.

“If the Russians hadn’t taken us, we would have been killed.”

The emotion was still raw for Ochkas as she tearfully spoke of the “horrendous conditions” on the train. “I lost two of my little sisters.”

Supplied Janina Ochkas and her husband Vladimir moved to Hawke’s Bay 30 years ago.

The family remained at a working camp in Russia before they were moved on. At night, they slept on the floor of wooden houses built for refugees.

“There were woodlice and they were very smelly. We would put water around us, so the woodlice would stay away. There were no blankets. Russia was very cold.”

Their journey ended in Persia where she boarded a boat headed for New Zealand. Attempts were made by the enemy to torpedo the refugee boat, but it managed to get away safely.

Pahiatua Refugee Camp became Ochkas’ home for two years, along with 700 other children.

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff Janina Ochkas, 90, with her husband Vladimir at their Hastings home.

“It was absolutely beautiful. We saw green grass and flowers, and every weekend people would come and bring bunches of flowers, food and ice cream.

“Myself and my sister (who is over 90 now) was with me. But two other sisters were in South Africa. The Red Cross managed to find them, and they brought them back to New Zealand. My father came later too.”

She lived in Dunedin for two years and then moved to Wadestown in Wellington, paying 34 shillings rent ($3.50) a week and then bought her first house in Petone.

Her first job was with the department of agriculture when she was 17-years-old. She also worked at the cigarette factory in Petone. “I was making the piped tobacco, I was quite slow, but quite perfect.”

Thirty years ago Ochkas moved to Hawke’s Bay with her husband Vladimir.

She has never returned to Poland.