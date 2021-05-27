Midwife shortage a "workforce crisis" for district health board

Palmerston North midwives turned up at a MidCentral District Health Board meeting to dispel the myth that there is a midwifery shortage. They just do not want to work for the board.

Exceptional pressures on staff, an alienating and unfriendly environment and racism have been identified in an independent review of MidCentral Health’s maternity services.

The district health board commissioned the report in light of a critical shortage of midwives wanting to work at Palmerston North Hospital.

The shortage of midwives at the hospital prompted the board to temporarily close Te Papaioea primary birthing unit for post-natal stays until its staffing crisis was resolved.

Some 35 midwives, some of whom had quit jobs in the maternity unit, staged a peaceful sit-in at the board’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, to highlight their frustrations.

Outgoing regional leader for the College of Midwives Amanda Douglas said they wanted board members to see them, to value them, and to listen to their ideas for solutions.

She said midwives generally endorsed the findings of the maternity review written by Waitematā District Health Board director of midwifery Emma Farmer.

Farmer said the workload for staff in the unit was a significant concern, with missed meal breaks and long shifts, which could be illegal.

Beefing up staffing with more registered nurses helped in some ways, but placed more responsibilities on midwives to supervise.

“At times nurses may be working outside their scope and outside the limits of their skills, knowledge and experience.

“This leaves the service vulnerable to significant adverse events.”

Farmer said student midwives found the unit unfriendly, lead maternity carers bringing women to the unit for pain relief or more complex care felt they were treated with disrespect, and Māori midwives felt their views were discounted or questioned.

MidCentral Healthy Women, Children and Youth operations executive Sarah Fenwick and nursing and midwifery executive director Celina Eves said they accepted most of Farmer’s recommendations.

Eves said Farmer had reviewed the service before, and was brought in to help understand why strong numbers of midwives working in the community did not want to work at the hospital.

“There is not a shortage, but there is a workforce crisis for the district health board.”

Supplied Birthing rooms sit empty while MidCentral Health resolves its midwifery workforce problem.

One of the biggest changes the board would implement would be releasing midwives from the requirement to do shifts in both the maternity unit and at the primary birthing centre.

They had expected midwives would enjoy being able to work in both settings, but Farmer said the cross-rostering should stop.

Fenwick said safe staffing meant four or five midwives were needed each shift for the eight birthing rooms at the hospital.

That meant at least three or four more full-time midwives needed to be recruited.

The board was working to put in place Farmer’s recommendation that there should be an associate charge midwife, not a role that could be filled by a nurse, on every shift, as well as a charge midwife.

Several support roles were in the process of being filled, including health care assistants, lactation consultancy, increased ward clerk support and a clinical supplies co-ordinator.

An equity lead position would also be set up to help ensure wāhine Māori received culturally-appropriate care.

Farmer said rebuilding relationships of trust with lead maternity carers was critical to success.

Warwick Smith/Stuff MidCentral Health wants to re-open Te Papaioea primary birthing centre as soon as possible.

Eves said just one woman had given birth at Te Papaioea, cared for by her own midwife and support person, since the unit stopped providing post-natal care from May 17.

The situation was being reviewed weekly.

“The birthing unit is incredibly important for women, and the sooner we can get it back for mothers to access the better.”