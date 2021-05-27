Cyber attack: Waikato DHB cancer patients' radiation therapy must be re-planned, top cancer advisor says

The disruption is adding to an already stressful time for patients, Cancer Control Agency chief executive Professor Diana Sarfati says.

Cancer patients unable to get treatment in Waikato after a cyber attack must also have their treatment re-planned down to the millimetre.

While IT systems are down, there’s no access to details about planned angles and dosages for a treatment where precision is vital.

However, the Government’s principal cancer adviser says she’s confident all patients can be treated in New Zealand.

Last Tuesday’s ransomware attack took out phones and computers across Waikato DHB. radiation oncology department is still in the dark.

READ MORE:

* Cyber-attack: Some Waikato DHB radiation therapy patients may be sent to Australia

* Day 3 of Waikato DHB cyber attack: what patients need to know before heading to the hospitals

* Cyber attack sends Waikato DHB cancer patients to Auckland for radiation therapy



Doctors don’t know who’s due to turn up for their clinics, and the software behind the machines that deliver radiation therapy can’t run.

That also rules out access to any treatment plans already made for almost 200 patients who have been or will be sent out of the Waikato region for treatment.

“Absolutely, the patients who were receiving treatment need to be re-planned,” said Te Aho o Te Kahu - Cancer Control Agency chief executive Professor Diana Sarfati, who was in Waikato to help co-ordinate how and where patients would be treated.

“And those on the waiting list will also go through planning processes.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Patients who were receiving treatment when the Waikato hack happened will need their treatment re-planned as it can’t be accessed in Waikato DHB systems, said Cancer Control Agency chief executive Professor Diana Sarfati.

“I want to acknowledge the stress of anxiety that patients face at this time as a result of that attack. This is an unwelcome disruption for them at a time that is already very stressful.”

Planning and precision are essential for radiation therapy, which uses high energy X-rays to damage cancer cells.

Rays are aimed to minimise the impact on “normal cells” around them, Waikato DHB information for patients says.

A radiation oncologist at Waikato DHB discusses how patients are being treated, following a cyber attack that crippled its services. This video was first published on May 26, 2021.

Waikato DHB specialists have previously spoken about the calculating and checking that goes on.

Waikato’s chief radiation physicist Koki Mugabe said many physicists “can obsess about ‘Why is this one millimetre out?’” – which wasn’t a bad thing in this situation.

On treatment day, therapists “want to know generally within a millimetre that our patient is in exactly the same position as what we've planned,” radiation therapy team leader Michael Taylor said.

Despite the extra challenges in the wake of the cyber attack, Sarfati’s “strong preference” is not to send patients to Australia for treatment.

“I'm confident that we’ll be able to manage this in New Zealand. For people who are undergoing cancer treatment, travelling to Australia at this time is likely to be a very unappealing option for obvious reasons: concerns at the border, concerns around Covid.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Radiation therapy machines can’t run at Waikato Hospital, because they rely on software.

Waikato’s IT team has prioritised getting cancer services running again, Sarfati said.

“All 73 patients who were receiving radiation oncology treatment at the time of the cyber attack have been individually contacted and are either currently receiving treatment or have treatment plans in place,” she said.

There are about 121 patients on the wait list for radiation therapy, who will be contacted by a member of the Waikato team over the next few days.

Anyone who thinks they should have been contacted but has not heard from the team is asked to ring the hospital on 07 839 8899 or 0800 276 216.

There is also a dedicated line for anyone with privacy questions or concerns: 0800 561 234.