Waikato DHB cyber attack - People whose data was lost can expect contact

Signs at Waikato Hospital, warning of computer outage disruption after the cyber attack on the DHB.

Waikato DHB says it will directly contact anyone whose private information has been ‘impacted’ by a cyber attack.

At Friday’s update on the response to the hack, which has crippled the DHBs computer systems for more than a week, officials said they were aware of a “limited amount of patient and staff data” that may have been impacted.

The DHB was taking urgent steps to review the data and would be in contact with any affected individuals.

They were also working alongside legal privacy experts and the Privacy Commissioner to ensure they met their obligations.

Anyone affected could expect to be notified next week.

Earlier, the Privacy Commissioner said hackers who took “sensitive personal” patient and staff information from Waikato DHB are likely to let more out.

Some patient, staff and other personal information has already been sent to several New Zealand media organisations, a Privacy Commissioner John Edwards said.

Stuff had received information in an email from someone claiming to be behind the hack and passed it to police.

Edwards is advising people to do the right thing if they are sent or find personal information which could be from the breach.

“The information that has been taken is likely to be sensitive personal information. This is likely to be causing a great deal of anxiety to the people affected.

“It is vital that people respect the personal information of others,” he said. “Treat the information as you would expect others to treat yours if it were disclosed to you.”

The missive from the Privacy Commissioner comes a day after he said Waikato DHB should be monitoring the dark web to make sure hacked files didn’t appear.

