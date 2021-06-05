Outrage over children as young as 9 locked up alone for days in mental health hospitals

Children have been held in seclusion for lengthy periods in mental health hospitals, it has emerged, prompting outrage.

Vulnerable young children are being locked in small rooms in mental health hospitals for days at a time, a practice that has drawn condemnation from experts. CECILE MEIER reports.

Jane remembers screaming and banging on the walls. She remembers the bare room “looked very much like a prison cell” – there was a seat carved into the wall, a toilet and a small window. A nurse was outside the room, monitoring her.

She doesn’t remember how long she was there for. It could have been half an hour. It could have been two hours. She says her brain has blurred out the traumatic memory.

“There is only so much I can remember, which is probably good.”

Jane* was 15, and wanted to harm herself. When nurses in the youth mental health ward tried to stop her, she yelled and tried to hit them. The nurses stayed calm. They gently restrained her by the shoulders and walked her to the small room. They gave her a sedative, left and locked the door.

RNZ The Human Rights Commission is telling prisons, young people's residences and health and disability units to stop using seclusion and restraint - or at the very least to cut down on the practice.

Between the ages of 15 and 17, Jane, who suffered PTSD, anxiety and depression after she was sexually assaulted and lost friends to suicide, was admitted multiple times to a child and adolescent unit.

Each time, she was repeatedly placed in seclusion because she was a risk to herself, she says.

Now in her early 20s, Jane still finds it difficult to talk about her seclusion experience despite years of therapy to process it and other trauma she suffered.

SUPPLIED Seclusion room at Christchurch’s child and adolescent mental health unit at Princess Margaret Hospital in Christchurch. From and Ombudsman inspection in November 2018. The room has since been repainted.

She is among scores of young people who have endured being put in seclusion in New Zealand in the last five years.

Seclusion is when a person is locked in a room on their own. It is meant to be a “last resort” measure, for as short a time as possible, to protect someone from injuring themselves or others.

Several human rights conventions, including the United Nations’ Mandela Rules, forbid the practice for children aged under 18.

It is generally accepted that the practice is extremely distressing for patients and the Health Quality and Safety Commission launched a project to end the practice in 2017, after a scathing condemnation of New Zealand from the United Nations Committee Against Torture.

Supplied/MOH The use of seclusion has grown again for adults as well, following a lengthy decline.

Despite this new Ministry of Health data, released under the Official Information Act after several delays, shows children are locked in seclusion rooms in mental health institutions for “alarming” lengths of time.

It showed that in 2018, a child aged between 9 and 14 had been placed in seclusion for five days, and in 2019 a youth aged between 15 and 18 was locked up for 20 days.

“It shouldn’t be happening, basically. It’s atrocious and disgusting to put a child in seclusion for as long as 20 days. For adults in prison, the limit for solitary confinement is 15 days,” human rights lawyer Tony Ellis said.

The Ministry of Education banned the use of seclusion rooms in schools in 2016 and introduced legislation to make it illegal the following year.

Supplied A seclusion room in the mental health inpatient unit at Gisborne Hospital, which is for adult patients but is also used for youths aged under 18. From an Ombudsman visit in November 2018.

In child, youth and family residences, a young person cannot legally be in secure care for more than a day without court approval.

The Mental Health Act says seclusion should only be used as a last resort to prevent violent behaviour compromising safety, but has no specific provisions for children apart from requiring guardian consent.

Any decision to use seclusion for young people is rare and taken very seriously, and only when all other options have been exhausted, the Ministry of Health said.

Ombudsman reports into youth mental health facilities have described some rooms used to lock children in seclusion as “dark” and “oppressive”, and in one instance a seclusion room in an adult ward used to hold a youth appeared to have dried faeces on the floor.

Monique Ford/Stuff Assistant Māori Commissioner for Children Glenis Philip-Barbara says the data on the use of seclusion for children in mental health wards is “alarming”.

Stuff asked the Ministry of Health to provide data on the number of times seclusion had been used for children over the last three years, broken down by age and region.

After lengthy delays, it provided data for 2018 and 2019, saying data for 2020 and this year was still being processed. It refused to provide a breakdown by region or ethnicity, citing privacy concerns.

The data revealed:

Seven children aged 9 to 14 were locked in seclusion 14 times in mental health hospitals 2018, ranging from 10 minutes to four days. The practice reduced in 2019 for this age group, with three children aged 9 to 14 placed in seclusion 12 times, and a maximum stay of about two days.

Children aged 15 to 18 were placed in seclusion more often and for much longer periods of time. In 2018, 59 youths were locked away 139 times for periods ranging from 20 minutes to 10 days. In 2019, 56 youths were secluded 144 times, from 10 minutes to 20 days.

Assistant Māori Commissioner for Children Glenis Philip-Barbara said the data was “alarming”.

“We are shocked by the length of time children and young people are spending in seclusion in mental health facilities,” she said.

“We have visited a couple of these places and children locked up in seclusion have told us that it's humiliating and frightening, and it feels like prison.”

The Ombudsman used to monitor youth mental health facilities with surprise visits, but the task was transferred to the Office of the Children’s Commissioner (OCC) in 2020. Philip-Barbara said it was too early to report on the findings, with only two visits completed last year.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier criticised some of the seclusion rooms in youth facilities he visited.

The OCC supported the Health Quality & Safety Commission’s (HQSC) call to eliminate seclusion (the previous deadline of 2020 has not been achieved) for all.

“The HQSC have been clear that secluding someone in a room can be traumatic for adults, let alone children.”

Philip-Barbara wanted to ensure that seclusion was not replaced by another damaging form of restraint, and said she would be calling for evidence-based best practice.

Ministry of Health director mental health and addiction John Crawshaw said seclusion of young people was only used in situations where the child is at “extreme risk of causing harm to themselves or others”.

“This can be in situations where the young person has lost all ability to regulate their own behaviour, itself a highly traumatic event.

“Services work to minimise the length of time any young person is in seclusion and provide intensive support and treatment during any such event.”

Supplied Nationwide director of mental health services Dr John Crawshaw says seclusion of young people is rare.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said almost nobody in the community was as vulnerable as a child experiencing mental distress.

“For them to be essentially locked up and isolated, when there is ample evidence that it increases people’s sense of trauma and is not a therapeutic tool at all, is very disturbing.

“This is part of a disturbing situation that we see across our mental health services, where restraint and seclusion have started to creep up again in the last few years despite concerted efforts to try and bring these numbers down.”

Robinson said seclusion events were reported more accurately, which was a positive change and could partly explain why there was an increase.

Mental health staff around the country were under considerable pressure, with decades-long underfunding, which made it difficult to move towards more humane practices, he said.

In a 2019 report, Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier described the seclusion room at a youth mental health inpatient unit in Christchurch following a 2018 visit as dark, oppressive and bad for the youth’s mental health.

The seclusion and de-escalation rooms in the Christchurch unit were unsuitable, he said. However, he noted seclusion had fallen significantly since a previous inspection, with only two incidents recorded between May and October 2018.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Shaun Robinson, head of the Mental Health Foundation, says children in mental health hospitals are among the most vulnerable and should not be put in seclusion.

The rooms have since been repainted, the Canterbury District Health Board said previously.

In a 2019 report, Boshier criticised the seclusion room in Gisborne Hospital’s mental health ward, which is meant to be for adults but is also used for patients under 18.

“Inspectors observed the area to be dirty and oppressive in appearance. There appeared to be dried faeces on the floor of one of the seclusion rooms,” the report said.

In the 12 months prior to the 2018 inspection, three patients under the age of 18 were admitted to the seclusion rooms, one them for 25 days, the report found.

Boshier was “particularly concerned that patients under the age of 18 years continue to be accommodated in the low stimulus/seclusion area and in the main unit” despite a previous report in 2017 highlighting the issue.

The Government has agreed to repeal and replace the Mental Health Act with new legislation that “reflects a human rights approach ... and provides measures to minimise compulsory or coercive treatment”, as recommended in He Ara Oranga: Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction.

* Not her real name.

