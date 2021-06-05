Cancer patients' surgeries cancelled due to bed shortage at Christchurch Hospital

Surgeon Frank Frizelle has criticised a "lack of adequate forward planning" by the government for the cancellation of elective cancer surgeries at Christchurch Hospital.

Cancer surgeries are being cancelled due to a lack of beds at Christchurch Hospital to the alarm of an experienced surgeon.

Colorectal surgeon Frank Frizelle said an unusually high number of cancer surgeries were being cancelled, and warned it could get worse with next week's nursing strike and winter only starting.

A total of 54 patients had their planned surgery cancelled at short notice this week, including six cancer patients.

Frizelle said it was common for elective surgery to be postponed if acute demand took priority, but cancer patients were normally ring-fenced. The six cancer surgery cancellations were a sign of “how bad it is”.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch Hospital facing 'tough' winter as more patients than beds forecast

* Canterbury DHB's $180m bailout: Only CEO can approve new staff

* Treasury bites back at Canterbury DHB, blames poor management for ballooning deficit



Amongst those affected was Catherine*.

The 67-year-old was shocked to discover she had bowel cancer two weeks ago. After a battery of tests and medical appointments, she was told she needed surgery this week to cut the tumour, and determine how advanced the cancer was.

She organised time off work, childcare for her grandchildren and prepared herself mentally. Two days before the surgery, a second shock came. Her surgery was cancelled due to a lack of beds.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Frizelle fears more cancer surgeries will be postponed, leading to worse outcomes for patients.

“I was devastated, and I can't imagine how someone who has been waiting a long time for their surgery would feel.”

Catherine, a Christchurch resident who didn’t want to be named for employment reasons, was given another date in three weeks, but told the surgery could be postponed again.

Just last month, Stuff reported on dozens of surgeries being delayed. In March, GPs and senior doctors warned they urgently needed more resources to deal with a forecast influx of patients. Staff shortages further threatened to bring the system to its knees, they said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch Hospital, where Frizelle works, has been under pressure for a number of years.

Frizelle believed the cancellations were down to poor planning and resourcing as demand was predictable. Postponing surgeries had a snowball effect and pushed all patients back by weeks, potentially months, which would lead to worse outcomes, he said.

Canterbury District Health Board acting chief executive Becky Hickmott said it had to defer some planned surgeries due to a lack of resources following a recent increase in acute demand. There had been days with more patients than staffed beds, she said.

“Postponing planned surgery is used as a last resort, and is the only way we can free up beds for people acutely unwell who need to be cared for in our hospitals.”

The CDHB had done contingency planning for the national nursing strike planned on Wednesday, which would further reduce the number of surgeries delivered around the country.

Supplied Executive Director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Sarah Dalton says the Government needs to take the beds and staffing shortages around the country more seriously.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton said other hospitals around the country were having to cancel more and more elective surgeries because of poor resourcing.

“It concerns me, but it doesn’t surprise me,” she said.

“We don’t think the Government or the ministries or the DHBs pay enough attention to it. The nursing strike next week is a clear example of that,” she said.

The situation was “critical”: “It’s a terrible winter to become unwell.”

Christchurch Hospital has about 600 resourced beds, which means there is enough funding to staff them appropriately. It has 38 beds which are not resourced, meaning there is no money to staff them.

This winter there will be enough physical beds to meet demand, but not enough resources to staff them, according to CDHB forecasts.

The complex modelling is based on data included the number of planned elective surgeries, size and age of population and historical trends.

This rising number of patients was due to the hospital still catching up on a backlog of elective surgeries from last year’s lockdown, an increase in people going to the emergency department with acute injuries, a growing, ageing population and staff shortages, the CDHB said previously.