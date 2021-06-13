Coroner issues huffing warning following death of teen in deodorant fireball

Tae-Zepharn Tunupopo and his girlfriend were staying at a Lifewise Trust apartment in Ōtara.

Graphic content warning: This story contains descriptions of substance abuse and death.

Tae-Zepharn Tunupopo​ was only 16 when he died following an explosion.

He was inhaling deodorant fumes in his room when the cans blew up, causing severe burns that ended his life.

Coroner Alison Mills​, in a recently-released ruling, found the young man had accidentally ignited butane from the pressurized cannisters.

Tunupopo and his girlfriend had spent the day in their Ōtara apartment huffing up to 24 cans of deodorant. Around 3am on December 18, 2018​ the couple were lying in bed and Tunupopo lit a cigarette.

Because the windows had been closed all day, the fumes from the deodorant ignited and created a fireball, engulfing the room in flames.

The force of the explosion was so powerful it blew out a window and cracked the plaster on a wall in a neighbouring room.

His girlfriend dropped on to the floor and opened the door. She called to Tunupopo to get out, and they scrambled outside where they screamed for help.

Emergency services were soon on the scene and transferred them to Middlemore Hospital.

The accident left Tunupopo with severe burns to about 70 percent of his body.

He never woke up. Tunopopo remained in a coma until he died on March 10, 2019​ from septic shock caused by multiple resistant infections.

The 16-year-old was one of a number of young people who have been killed or injured by huffing-related substance abuse.

In October last year, another coroner’s report found 17-year-old Jordan Allan Smolenski​ died accidentally while experimenting with huffing butane.

Smolenski’s father found his son dead in the Christchurch family’s sleepout on August 27, 2017.

Empty butane containers they had bought for a camping trip were near the bed where Smolenski was found.

In her findings into Tunupopo’s death, Mills urged agencies to continue the work educating young people on the dangers of huffing and substance abuse.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand reported 36 huffing-related fires and injuries between January 1, 2014 and May 20, 2019. In at least 13 of those cases, people were either seriously injured or died.

Mills said 63 people died as a result of intentionally inhaling butane between 2000 and 2012, citing a report on deaths in New Zealand relating to Volatile Substance Abuse (VSA); specifically butane.

Of those, 55 (87 per cent) were under 24, 49 (77 per cent) were male, and nearly half (30) were Māori.

“Sadly, VSA abuse has continued to cause harm and death to young people in Aotearoa/New Zealand and deaths from VSA have continued, despite the numerous recommendations and comments that coroners have made in an attempt to prevent further harm,” Mills said.

Earlier coronial recommendations included supporting vulnerable young people, a cross-government focus on youth injury prevention, improving education, inter-agency collaboration and communication, and reducing access to substances.

At the time of his death, Tunupopo had been under the watch of Oranga Tamariki. The agency’s south Auckland regional manager Alison Cronin​ said it was “devastating” for his family to lose him.

Cronin said tackling substance abuse in young people was “complex” and often involved a range of factors, so required an understanding of what led the young person to that point.

“To understand and address these [factors] we talk with te tamaiti or rangatahi, their parents, caregivers, family/whānau and other professionals such as their teacher or school principal,” she said.

“We discuss our observations in supervision and during family/whānau consultations. This is important for working out what we need to focus on.”

At the time of his death, Tunupopo and his girlfriend had been trying to turn their lives around after intermittent periods of homelessness.

They had recently had a child together and were hoping to regain custody of the boy, who was in the care of Tunupopo’s grandparents at the time.

His social worker noted Tunupopo, who was enrolled in parenting programmes and a carpentry course, appeared motivated to challenge himself and showed a willingness to learn how to be a better father, Mills said in her findings.

But a series of setbacks had knocked the wind from his sails and both he and his girlfriend had begun to disengage with support services.

Stuff tried to contact Tunupopo’s family for this story, but did not receive a response.