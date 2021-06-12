Cochlear implants and the 70-year-old South Taranaki farmer living a new life full of sound

South Taranaki farmer Richard Milne wants to talk to farmers at the Mystery Creek Fieldays this month, but not about his prize bull.

After nearly 70 years of being isolated because of his increasingly poor hearing, Milne, 70, has now got cochlear implants.

It has made a ‘’miraculous change’’ to his life, he said, so he wants to make people with hearing loss aware there is help out there.

‘’It’s quite hard admitting you have a severe hearing impairment and doing something about it. I’ve found (implants) give you so much more to life.’’

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Milne, 70, has had a hearing impairment most of his life.

Milne will be speaking at Fieldays to tell his story on behalf of the Pindrop Foundation, an advocacy group for cochlear implants.

Since self-funding his implants Milne has found a new role promoting cochlear implants both in person and on videos produced by the foundation.

The farmer is one of more than 120 adults in New Zealand who have bilateral implants, an implant for each ear. Because of the cost of up to $50,000 per implant, many people have just one.

‘’Before I went bilateral I had never spoken to a person with two,” he said. Just being able to talk about it helps others.’’

Milne, who has been on his farm for nearly 40 years, first became aware of his hearing problem at primary school.

‘’My father said they decided they wouldn’t give me a hearing aid because of the stigmatisation. In those days you’ve got this thing that was bigger than your cell phone,” he said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Conversation around the Milne kitchen table no longer requires the help of pen and paper.

‘’I was probably in my late 20s when I got my first hearing aids. One to one they were quite good, but not when you go into group situations.’’

Over time his hearing got worse until he became increasingly isolated.

Being a farmer meant he could just get on with his job, but Lynne, his wife of 40 years, was his interpreter and had to be there during business discussions as occasionally the other party would realise he couldn’t hear and would act dishonestly.

As he headed towards retirement, things began changing, he said.

‘’I was getting more isolated, and was worrying about things.’’

At some point they were going to have to retire and leave the farm, Lynne said, and that required them to take action.

‘’Richard was frightened, because on the farm he was occupied, but once we retired to town what was he going to do? And that became a major worry. He wouldn’t be able to be an active participant in retirement.’’

Her husband was losing his independence, she said.

‘’I was the one who answered the phone and to be sure he knew what the message was I’d write it on a bit of paper, because I didn’t know if he had heard me. That’s how hearing impaired he was.’’

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The Government put $28 million aside in the last budget for adult cochlear implants.

The couple had become very isolated, she said.

‘’If we went out socially Richard couldn’t hear, and he would switch off. And I felt if I went out by myself I was isolating him, he’d stay home by himself. We ended up not going out. We didn’t socialise.’’

In this year’s budget the Government set $28 million over the next four years for adult cochlear implants.

So, Milne is encouraging people to look into cochlear implants while the funding is available.

The couple paid for theirs themselves, all up about $50,000 each.

It was definitely worth the investment, they said.