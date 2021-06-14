Woman left with pad inside her for six weeks after Hutt Hospital birth

Sukhleen Kaur, pictured with daughter Harji, made a complaint to Hutt Valley District Health Board after a doctor left a pad inside her after she gave birth.

Six weeks after having a baby Sukhleen Kaur​ could barely stand, had lost her appetite and there was a bad smell from her vagina.

Her midwife told the Lower Hutt 32-year-old that her stitches were healing fine, suggested she had an internal infection and prescribed her antibiotics, but Kaur knew something was wrong. Finally, a visit to her GP revealed a vaginal pack used to stem bleeding after birth had been left inside her and was still there 45 days later.

“She [her GP] said did you use a tampon or something, and she pulled the pad out from inside me. It was the size of my hand,” Kaur said.

“I had a natural delivery, and I was so very happy that I didn’t have to get a caesarean section but the experience I had post-partum was really, really bad and I can’t even think of having another baby.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Kaur wants to make sure the error doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Hutt Hospital has since apologised to Kaur for the error, which could have caused a serious infection, and will now ensure all clinicians use a form to count in and out the number of any packs inserted into the vagina.

Kaur had her baby Harji in March, and suffered a tear. After she gave birth the doctor inserted a vaginal pack as she needed to respond to an emergency in another room, before returning to give Kaur stitches. The doctor erroneously left a pad in.

Afterwards, Kaur put her pain and discomfort down to the stitches, which she was told would heal in two weeks. But the pain was so bad she couldn’t sit down on a chair, and found it hard to stand up after using the toilet. When she started smelling her midwife prescribed her antibiotics, but didn’t look internally.

“I couldn’t sit properly, I couldn't stand for long, I had pain when I pee, [and] I couldn’t feed my baby properly,” she said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Kaur was in pain for more than a month after having her baby but was prescribed antibiotics.

She had also lost her appetite, despite the fact that she was breastfeeding.

She then spoke with a clinician friend who said she should book an appointment with her general practitioner. They looked inside her, and found the pack was still there.

Now Kaur, who wept when the pad was found, wants to ensure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Hutt Valley District Health Board chief nursing officer Chris Kerr said the board apologised unreservedly for failing to provide care of an appropriate standard.

“We would like to apologise to the patient and family once again and convey our sincerest regret for the harm caused by this incident,” she said.

The board had initiated a formal review into the incident, including auditing processes and procedures to mitigate the risk of a similar event occurring again.

“The DHB remains committed to working through the findings and recommendations of the review and providing the best possible care and outcomes for our patients,” she said.