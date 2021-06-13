Woman battling kidney disease for 15 years 'very grateful' for blood donors

Claire Christie has been battling a chronic kidney disease for 15 years, requiring numerous blood and plasma transfusions. She is pictured here in 2018.

After two rejected kidney transplants, Claire Christie is resigned to a life on dialysis.

She is among the 29,000 patients treated with blood or blood products in New Zealand each year and is keen to celebrate the thousands who donate each year ahead of World Blood Donor Day on Monday.

Every 18 minutes, someone in New Zealand requires blood or plasma. To meet demand, NZ Blood needs to grow the donor registry by 10 per cent in the next 12 months.

Christie has been battling a chronic kidney disease for 15 years, requiring numerous blood and plasma transfusions.

She spends four hours, every second day, hooked up to a dialysis machine for the rest of her life.

Christie was in her final year of high school in 2007 when diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive strain of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis – a disease that has caused her kidneys to completely shut down.

In January 2011, Christie’s first kidney transplant was donated by her sister, Lucy. She needed numerous plasma exchanges – up to three times a week at one point – to help it work. But, in 2014, her new kidney failed.

Christie was not able to go on the public donor list for a kidney.

“You don’t want to waste such a precious thing like a donor kidney from a deceased list when I have such a severe disease that has been known to just smash the kidney within a day.”

So, she went about actively finding her own.

Christie set up Facebook and Instagram accounts in the hope of sharing her story and finding possible donors. Two people came forward, but after her family was retested, in January 2019, her mum was approved to donate a kidney for Christie's second transplant.

KEVIN STENT/DominionPost Lesley Holland has a special reason for regularly donating plasma. (Video first published in 2015)

Both times she knew within a day the transplant had not worked, even before the doctors had checked. In August 2019, the second transplant failed and nearly shut down her body completely.

Christie has come to terms with her life on dialysis, and continues to live her life as “normal”. She is studying to become a florist.

North Canterbury woman Elvin Tibbs was diagnosed with B Cell Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and relied on nine blood and plasma transfusions during her treatment in 2019. She has now been in remission for more than a year.

Tibbs got to celebrate her grandchildren’s first birthdays, something she did not think would be possible.

Those interested in becoming a blood donor can visit nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 448 325 (0800 GIVE BLOOD).