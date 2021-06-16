Man in 'dental wasteland' after spending more than $100,000, dentist censured

The man thought getting dental implants would be fairly straightforward but gave up after eight years of issues.

He wanted a great smile for an upcoming wedding but instead got a painful and expensive eight-year saga that left him in a “dental wasteland”.

“Mr R” initially thought dental implants could be done before his wedding in a few months’ time.

He eventually gave up eight years later, after spending more than $100,000 on the treatment, a Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal decision said.

His dentist, Dr Dalila Gabb, was “well out of her depth” with treatment that would be a stretch even for experienced general dentists, the decision said.

READ MORE:

* Nelson doctor fined for misconduct, failing to adequately to document prescription records

* Pharmacists who dispensed tramadol to 'clever con-artist' under fraudulent prescriptions will not be punished

* Pharmacists facing disciplinary action over fraudulent tramadol prescriptions

* Physiotherapist who over-billed ACC fined $5000 and suspended



She has been censured, will have professional supervision for up to a year, and must pay almost $82,000 in disciplinary process costs.

Gabb is now based in Whakatāne but treated Mr R in Auckland between May 2006 and September 2014.

“Mr R says he has now spent over $100,000 and remains in a ‘dental wasteland’ with a mouth that is worse than when he started this process some 14 years ago,” the decision said.

“This was a case plagued by problems at almost every step of the treatment.”

The tribunal noted Gabb was devastated, had spent more than she earned trying to fix Mr R’s situation, and was otherwise a competent dentist.

R came to her in 2006 seeking an alternative to full dentures and got the impression the dental implants she suggested would be a straightforward process.

123RF “Mr R” spent more than $100,000 before he gave up on the dental implants but the tribunal said Dr Dalila Gabb did not profit as she spent more than she earned trying to fix his situation.

Expert witness and general dentist Dr Benjamin Catherwood said, in Gabb’s shoes, he would have told Mr R treatment would take about 18 months, would cost $50,000 to $80,000, would be painful, and would have a high risk of failure.

“Dr Gabb simply did not know what she needed to know in taking on such a highly complex case,” the decision said. “The tribunal recognises this case was already at the outer limits of expertise even for experienced general dentists.”

There was no evidence of Gabb giving Mr R a written treatment plan, full cost estimate, or of him signing a consent document before his first surgery with a periodontist.

And Gabb did not say upfront that she had little experience with the procedure, Mr R said in evidence.

Throughout eight years of treatment, he experienced pain, queried costs, had a change in the type of implant recommended, and experienced repeated breakages.

Twice Gabb offered him a refund and referral to another dentist but Mr R and his wife felt they had come too far to turn back.

Gabb’s clinical notes were “woefully inadequate”, expert witness Catherwood said: seven pages for 55 appointments over eight years.

Gabb told the tribunal it was the most difficult case she had ever had and treatment plans had to change when Mr R could not quit smoking.

Dr Dalila Gabb had an otherwise unblemished record, the tribunal found, but was “well out of her depth” with Mr R’s complex treatment. (File photo)

She admitted being out of her depth but was deeply sorry and saddened the treatment did not work.

She had changed to make better clinical notes and get written patient consent, and also highlighted relevant training courses completed while treating Mr R.

Her lawyer argued she was “a caring and genuine practitioner who was caught up in a one-off isolated case where everything had gone wrong”.

She had relied too heavily on other experienced practitioners – a periodontist and dental technician were also involved.

However, the issues raised with the tribunal were under Gabb’s control, the decision said.

The tribunal found Gabb failed in four key areas: not having an adequate treatment plan, not getting fully informed consent before treatment, acting outside her expertise or experience, and a lack of documentation.

There was a high level of negligence, the tribunal ruled, but it was a sorry case for all concerned.

Gabb would be unlikely to repeat the behaviour because she had an “otherwise unblemished record” and good insight.

Gabb was formally censured and must pay for professional supervision by someone approved by the Dental Council for up to a year.

She was ordered to pay $81,944 towards the costs of the disciplinary proceedings.