Simmonds proposes bridging course for Southland nurse shortage

Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds wants to establish a bridging course in Southland to help nurses already in the region into work.

A bridging course has been proposed to help ease the shortage of aged residential care nurses in Southland.

Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds said the course would help trained nurses already living in the region gain New Zealand recognition for their qualifications.

Anecdotally, she believed there were up to 30 nurses living in Southland with partners on work visas.

Some of them were already working as caregivers in aged care facilities, Simmonds said.

READ MORE:

* Aged care nursing shortage in Southland 'a serious situation'

* Student nurses bring workforce relief for SDHB

* Penny Simmonds - a consequential career



She had been working with local organisations, including the Southern Institute of Technology (SIT), Great South and Presbyterian Support Southland, to find a local solution to the skills gap, Simmonds said.

Aged care residential facilities in Southland have been struggling to recruit and retain nurses, with the shortage of registered nurses described as the worst in New Zealand.

This is partly because of pay parity challenges, and partly because facilities have been unable to bring migrant nurses into New Zealand.

“I’ve had meetings with local aged-care providers who are genuinely worried about whether they can continue to provide care for vulnerable elderly people in Southland – this really is a crisis that needs some urgent action,” Simmonds said.

A bridging course would not solve long-term nursing shortages but believed it would help ease the current shortage while long-term solutions were sought, she said.

Simmonds acknowledged the proposal was still in its early stages.

The idea was for SIT to begin offering the Competency Assessment Programme course under its memorandum of understanding with Otago Polytechnic, she said.

The number of nurses keen to take the course and the suitability of their current qualifications still had to be established, Simmonds said.

The course and applicants would be subject to approval from the Nursing Council of New Zealand, she added.

Presbyterian Support Southland's Enliven director Carol Riddle said the number of nurses eligible for New Zealand registration had to be determined to see if offering the course at SIT, as a satellite course, was worthwhile.

Southland providers were taking a collaborative approach to easing the immediate nurse shortage, but also to finding ways to attract nurses to the region in the future, she said.

“We’ve all put our heads together,” Riddle said.

Presbyterian Support Southland chief executive Michael Parker noted that migrant nurses would need help covering the cost of the course.

Access to the course was dependent on transcripts from previous studies, which nurses were struggling to obtain from overseas universities that were closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.