Canterbury medical officer of health resigns after legal battle to keep job

A high profile medical officer of health sacked for being unmanageable has resigned despite being temporarily reinstated to his job by the Employment Court.

Dr Alistair Humphrey, was employed by the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) for about two decades, was sacked in October for “incompatibility” and bringing the organisation into disrepute.

In April, the Employment Court heard a bid from Humphrey for interim reinstatement to his role until his case claiming wrongful dismissal could be fully heard and determined. In a decision a week later he was reinstated.

Humphrey on Tuesday confirmed he had resigned over the weekend and would be withdrawing his legal action against the board after reaching a confidential settlement.

An agreed statement from the board and him would be issued, he said.

It would say he was resigning to pursue other professional projects and for 20 years he had served the CDHB and the Canterbury community well.

He could not elaborate on the settlement, but the reinstatement decision should be read as the background to the settlement.

“Obviously that decision influenced the legal teams on both sides,” he said.

“I’ve resigned and there are always conditions.”

His new role of chair of the New Zealand Medical Association would be one of his main projects, he said.

“With the health reforms it’s very important the voice of the profession is heard. The NZMA is effectively the voice of the profession. I will be working very hard on that. I’m vocationally registered as a GP and as a public health physician. I will be doing work in those areas as well I hope.”

In her April decision temporarily reinstating Humphrey, Judge Christina Inglis said Humphrey had a clearly arguable case for permanent reinstatement and the potential impact on his colleagues by interim reinstatement could be managed.

The CDHB’s case was hurt by evidence the employment relationship was not irreparable when Humphrey was sacked, she said.

CDHB submissions filed for the reinstatement hearing alleged Humphrey had a long-standing tendency of being hostile and confrontational, especially with senior colleagues in his public health team.

The submissions said concerns were raised in April 2015 when Humphrey brought his dog into the office.

Humphrey reacted by emailing the entire public health team to vent his disdain for whoever had complained about him and the management team for deciding not to allow dogs in the office, the submission said.

Another incident covered by the submissions claimed that in July 2015, Humphrey acted in a culturally insensitive manner by wearing an English-themed hat celebrating the Battle of Waterloo at a lunch celebrating Matariki.

The submissions quoted a doctor as saying Humphrey was combative and critical of managers for being “ignorant, stupid, and incompetent.”