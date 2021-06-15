One month after cyber attack, 'very limited' internet connectivity at Waikato DHB

Important core services are working again but there’s a long way to go before normal, Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee said.

Four weeks after a cyber attack that stripped Waikato DHB of its IT systems, the internet remains all but off-limits.

The health board also faces backlogs, including for referrals it couldn’t access without IT systems.

The attack struck on Tuesday, May 18, initially leaving the health board without phones or computers.

Almost 700 computer servers had to be resurrected, and some patient and staff details were sent to media agencies.

The DHB took a big step forward on Friday, chief executive Kevin Snee said, restarting key systems for patient care.

“Whilst these are really important core services, there’s still quite a long way to go, which will take a number of weeks.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Ministry of Health Deputy Director-General data and digital Shayne Hunter talks at press conference.

“We’ll gradually move away from crisis management into a recovery process over the course of the next week or so.”

Internet connection remains “very limited ... and will be for the immediate future”, he said.

LIBBY WILSON/Stuff An attack struck Waikato DHB on May 18 and is still affecting its hospitals one month on.

Clinicians who worked over the weekend felt the relaunched systems allowed them to work at 90 per cent their usual capacity , medical director of medical services Dr Graham Mills said.

“Now we have most of the clinical data on patients. There’s a bit of a gap for that three or four weeks [since the attack].”

Getting information to general practice is still difficult, but those services are a priority.

Other priorities include IT applications in areas such as dental and endoscopy, executive director hospital and community services Chris Lowry said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Recent progress has made a big difference for clinical staffers, say Waikato DHB clinical director of general medicine, Dr Graham Mills, executive director hospital and community services, Christine Lowry, and chief executive Kevin Snee.

While the health board was in crisis mode, patient backlogs built up - but the number of people affected is not clear.

Some outpatients will need to be rebooked, some elective surgeries were deferred, and the DHB must prioritise about four weeks of referrals which it received but couldn’t access.

There had been a workaround for urgent and suspicion of cancer referrals, she said.

The health board would consider outsourcing to the private sector, working with other DHBs, and bringing in locum staff.