Christchurch Hospital implosion: long delays, staff shortages, overcrowded wards

Surgeon Frank Frizelle has criticised a "lack of adequate forward planning" by the Government for the cancellation of elective cancer surgeries at Christchurch Hospital. (First published June 4, 2021)

Christchurch Hospital is crumbling under pressure, with thousands of patients waiting longer than four months for appointments and surgeries, and exhausted nurses scrambling to care for dozens more sick babies than there are cots.

Newly-released data shows several departments at Christchurch Hospital are in crises due a predicted increase demand and “chronic underfunding”. Senior doctors say the issues are not limited to Canterbury and mean they are unable to provide the care their patients need.

The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) has been under sustained pressure from the Ministry of Health to cut costs. Last year, seven members of its executive team resigned amid rising tensions with the ministry over its ballooning deficit.

Waiting lists for specialist appointments and elective, or planned surgeries continues to grow, according to the agenda for this month’s board meeting. In April, 2133 people waited longer than 120 days for a specialist appointment, against an overall target of 536. In the same month, 1333 people (25 per cent of patients accepted for the procedure) waited longer than 120 days for planned surgery.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Nurses protest outside Christchurch hospital as part of a strike around the country in early June.

Surgeries had to be outsourced again for the first time since the new Christchurch Hospital, Waipapa, opened last year due to a shortage of anaesthetic technicians, which increased costs for the cash-strapped DHB.

An increase in demand for general medicine meant patients were spilled over seven wards in three buildings on the Christchurch Hospital campus. The speciality, which treats people with complex medical problems such as heart and lung disease, has had 160 to 200 patients in the hospital since the beginning of 2021, but the department is resourced for only 135 beds.

The neonatal intensive care unit, which has been overcrowded for years, had more than 50 babies in a ward resourced for 44 cots for most of April. Last week, there were 63 babies in the ward.

Maternity was also under pressure, with more inductions of labour and births than beds.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Colorectal surgeon Frank Frizelle says hospitals around the country are under huge pressure due to chronic underfunding.

The gastroenterology department was failing to keep up with demand for colonoscopies since the bowel cancer screening programme started in November. Some 430 people were waiting longer than the national wait time targets in Canterbury. Two more rooms for the procedures were due to open over the next 12 months.

Board chair John Hansen refused to comment, and a CDHB spokesman said it was unable to comment by deadline.

Elected member James Gough said he was extremely frustrated with the situation, which was the result of “horrifying levels of under-funding”.

“I think it’s abundantly clear there is nowhere near adequate funding.”

Colorectal surgeon Frank Frizelle, who this month raised the alarm about the increasing number of cancer surgeries being cancelled, said the issues were not unique to Canterbury and were down to “chronic underfunding”.

“Without the Government facing up to what the real issues are, we won’t be able to provide adequate care in a timely manner for sick people.”

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton said the agenda painted a “pretty bleak picture”, which was repeated around the country.

The increased demand was “entirely predictable” and should have led to better resourcing, she said.

Supplied Sarah Dalton, executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, Toi Mata Hauora, says demand is “entirely predictable”.

Delays and overcrowding would worsen over winter, she said.

The CDHB’s annual plan for the year ending June 30 has not yet been signed off by the minister of health.

Last year, the board approved a plan with a reduced deficit of $145 million – down from $180m the previous year.

Gough said negotiations between the CDHB and the ministry over the latest forecast deficit were ongoing.

Earlier this year, the CDHB paid a consulting firm about $55,000 for up to 110 hours of work – or $500 an hour – to “identify significant savings” it could make.

This month’s board agenda noted “actual savings have not reached the level expected, and it is likely that we will not achieve this level of savings”.

Gough said he was tiring of his previous view that the board should focus on meeting the expectations of the ministry and the minster to cut the deficit.

“I just can’t help but feel the ministry ... is on a completely different planet, and not seeing the same hospital and healthcare system that I’m seeing.”