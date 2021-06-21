Midwife too busy to read ultrasound scans failed in care of pregnant woman

Ultrasound scans showed a baby was smaller than it should be, but the midwife failed to read the reports. (File photo)

A registered midwife who failed to read the ultrasound scans of a first-time mum whose foetus was of a concerning size has been found to have breached the patients’ rights code.

A report released by the Health and Disability Commissioner on Monday found the midwife, identified as RM B, failed in the care of her client, known as Mrs A.

Mrs A had booked RM B – a self-employed registered midwife in her first year of practice – for midwifery services in 2019.

Mrs A’s 12-week ultrasound scan showed her baby was measuring nine days smaller than her estimated due date, and a scan was organised for the following week.

Her next scan at 13 weeks and two days pregnant showed the foetus’s chest was small and the baby was still measuring nine days behind the estimated due date. A scan at 16 weeks was recommended.

The scan results were forwarded to the midwife for review, but were never looked at.

The report said the midwife told the commissioner she was struggling to meet the demands of a lead maternity carer and took on too much too quickly.

At the time, RM B had six clients due to give birth in one month. This was more than the Midwifery Council recommended and equated to 72 clients per year.

The recommended number was between 40 and 50.

Mrs A had her 16-week scan which showed the baby measuring 15 days smaller than the estimated due date, and a specialist opinion was recommended.

The results of this scan were also forwarded to the midwife – but she told the commissioner she did not recall whether she read the report and no further action was taken at the time.

Mrs A sent the midwife a text regarding the scan and despite having already received it, the midwife said she would keen an eye out for it and be in touch.

A further scan at 20 weeks came around and showed the baby was very small. Again, a specialist appointment was recommended and a further scan at 32 weeks.

Mrs A again tried to contact the midwife and told her she was upset to learn she should have been referred to a specialist four weeks prior.

“I had specifically asked you twice about the radiology report and didn’t get a reply,” a text message read.

After no luck through the phone, Mrs A contacted the midwife through email, and the midwife apologised that Mrs A felt unsupported.

Further tests indicated a “syndromic diagnosis with uncertain prognosis” was likely, and Mrs A decided to terminate her pregnancy at 25 weeks.

Deputy commissioner Rose Wall said she had concerns for the care the midwife provided – and particular concern for her management of Mrs A’s 13 and 16-week scan reports.

The midwife had “minimal support” from her peers at the time, she said.

“It was inappropriate and unsafe for RM B to have such a high caseload. In my view, this reflects RM B’s lack of awareness of her limitations.”

Wall said the midwife's failure to read the scan results had “significant consequences” in regard to advice she was able to give Mrs A, and resulted in a missed opportunity for her to be seen by a specialist.

“Mrs A was proactive in seeking information from RM B, and was met with either unfulfilled promises or silence.”

The midwife has since decided to stop booking women and will finish lead maternity carer work.

She also provided a written apology to Mrs A.

Wall said if the midwife decides to work as a lead maternity carer again, she should receive all results electronically as well as introduce an electronic ‘to do’ list.

She should also delegate tasks to a practice partner.