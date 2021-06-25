Too many Waikato dementia patients being prescribed antipsychotics in care facilities - study

Drugging the elderly: As New Zealand's population ages, more and more elderly people are taking anti-psychotic medication to treat dementia.

Almost half the patients in Waikato dementia facilities are on antipsychotic medications, according to a recent study.

And the prescription is more than a year old in about a third of the cases, suggesting it’s not being regularly reviewed.

Given those figures - and the known risks of antipsychotic use for people with dementia – there’s “cause for concern” and a need for action, say the authors of a study in the New Zealand Medical Journal.

The study, Antipsychotic and sedative medication use in long-term care facilities providing dementia care, looked at the drugs’ use in 14 Waikato facilities.

READ MORE:

* Fish oil: what is it good for?

* Mainstream medicine says Ann Dredge's Alzheimer's can't be reversed. Her husband has other ideas

* A widow believes the anti-psychotic drug risperidone hastened her husband's death in a rest home

* Some rest homes are rejecting anti-psychotics in favour of person-centred care

* Symptoms of some drugs may imitate dementia



The results show the drugs are still in high use in dementia care and psychogeriatric units “despite the increasing evidence around the relatively poor efficacy and increased risks associated with antipsychotic and sedative prescription in individuals with dementia”, wrote authors Etuini Ma’u, Janine Burton, and Elizabeth Fussell.

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF Some worry that anti-psychotic drugs are being over-prescribed to keep problematic dementia patients docile.

Antipsychotics got a “black box warning” in the United States in 2005, warning against their use in patients with dementia, the authors said.

Past studies haven’t shown antipsychotics to be effective for dementia, and the medications have risks including stroke, decreased blood pressure soon after standing, and even increased chance of death if used over a long period.

However, they continue to be commonly used internationally, according to a recent review.

Stuff has previously investigated their use in New Zealand through the Drugging the Elderly series.

Concerned family members of people prescribed the drugs spoke as part of the investigation, and there were calls to stop using the drugs as “chemical restraints”.

With dementia cases predicted to triple to 170,000 by 2050, carers will face more “unique challenges” as people show the symptoms, the Waikato study said.

It found 133 people – 49 per cent of the residents in the study – were on antipsychotics.

Sedatives were being taken by 60 people, or 22 per cent of residents.

About 15 per cent of residents were on both antipsychotics and sedatives.

Prescriptions were more than a year old on average; the mean was 401 days for antipsychotics and 487 days for sedatives.

That suggests medication reviews aren’t happening, the researchers said, because it far exceeds the 12-week recommendation.

Nor did prescribing seem to be linked to whether residents had recently shown behaviour that prompted staffers to fill in an incident form.

For more than two thirds of residents on the medications there hadn’t been a noted incident in the preceding six months, so they “could potentially have trialled a medication decrease”, the researchers said.

Dementia symptoms aren’t generally due to just one factor, the study says, and medication is generally considered when behavioural and psychological interventions haven’t worked.