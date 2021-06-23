No measles case at Invercargill high school, DHB says

Parents with children at Southland Boys’ High School are being asked to make sure their children have been vaccinated against measles.

The Southern District Health Board has confirmed there is no case of measles at Southland Boys’ High School.

In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, associate rector Ray Laurenson advised parents to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of measles after the school was advised of the case.

In an update to parents at lunchtime, Laurenson said the school had received notice from the Public Health Unit that the case had not been confirmed.

Speaking to Stuff, Laurenson said the school wanted to take a proactive approach as soon as it heard of a measles case and sent the letter out before speaking to the Public Health Unit.

The school had been given incorrect information from the child’s parents, he said and would be learning from the experience.

“They were quite adamant that it’s not a confirmed case,” Laurenson said of his communication with the Public Health Unit.

More information would be passed on to parents as it became available, he said.

A spokesperson for the Southern District Health Board said there was no case of measles in Invercargill.

The Government announced in July 2020 that it would spend $40 million on a year-long measles vaccination catch-up campaign after New Zealand faced its worst measles outbreak in two decades in March 2019.

By October 25, 2019, 71 measles cases had been reported in the Southern District Health Board catchment area, but only one was in Southland, namely in Gore.