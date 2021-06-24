Christchurch Youth Hub gets consent to go ahead after agreement with neighbours

Dr Sue Bagshaw and musician Lindon Puffin are working together to raise funds for a new youth hub in central Christchurch. (Video first published in November 2018).

A long-fought stoush between inner-city Christchurch residents and a prominent youth advocate has come to an end, allowing a $25m wellbeing hub to go ahead.

Christchurch Youth Hub Trust and the Victoria Neighbourhood Association (VNA) reached an agreement through an Environment Court mediation process, including measures such as a community liaison group, to mitigate against potential concerns raised by the residents’ group.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this wonderful news,” Youth Hub Trust Chair Dame Sue Bagshaw​ said.

“This agreement means resource consent has now been achieved, enabling us to work together, hand in hand, to ensure that the Youth Hub delivers not only for the city’s young people in need, but also, importantly, the local neighbourhood.”

VNA spokesperson Marjorie Manthei​, representing 125 of its members, said the agreement addressed the group’s main concerns.

“Of course we’re disappointed that this large piece of residential land won't be used only for housing,” she said.

“However mediation allowed us all to take another look at the plans and find positive, workable compromises.”

In December the VNA lodged an appeal against a Christchurch City Council decision granting resource consent for the hub proposal for a facility on Salisbury St offering free healthcare, mental health support, training, recreation, employment services and short to medium-term accommodation for young people aged between 10 and 25.

Both parties were offered the opportunity to take part in mediation instead of going straight to a court hearing.

Manthei said the VNA took into account the time and expense of proceeding directly to court action, with no guarantee of different outcome.

She said they considered the effect of a lengthy appeal on the trust losing $10m in funding from the Government’s $3 billion dollar Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund, which was granted in principle about a year ago.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Youth Hub Trust Chair Dame Sue Bagshaw says she is “absolutely thrilled” the project is progressing.

“One of the things we talked about was how fair, or not, that would be for the youth hub trust itself – so, we’re not negative horrible people,” Manthei said.

Bagshaw said the trust was confirming details of a contract for the funding, but she was confident the requirements would be fulfilled.

She was sure the trust would have lost the government funding if mediation had failed.

The parties agreed to form a community liaison group to oversee the hub’s operation, including operating hours and traffic management.

The hub trust agreed to reduce the number of agencies and large events hosted onsite.

Manthei said the residents’ group objected to the impact of a non-residential entity on a small residential neighbourhood, not to young people living there.

“The purpose of the conditions we all agreed to was to ensure both groups can now operate as good neighbours,” she said. “We have mitigated as many of the potential effects on residential amenity as we could.”

Bagshaw said the trust had made adjustments to the original plan “willingly and in good faith”.

The acre of land on Salisbury St was purchased by Anglican Care to be leased back to the Youth Hub Trust to build and run the facility.

Bagshaw said the trust would now focus on raising $15m in funds to get the Hub built. the cost of the building had increased by about 8 per cent since the first resource consent application was lodged in 2018.

She said building would start on stage one of the hub as soon as possible, with the aim of opening by October 2023.