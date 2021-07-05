Nelson goes through biggest midwife shortfall of 20 years as Australia benefits

Kirsten Van Newtown started a petition for the government to start taking maternity seriously after her experience with a high risk pregnancy at Wellington hospital. (First published April 9, 2021.)

Ageing midwives and the lure of bigger pay-packets in Australia are causing a midwife shortage across the country – and Nelson is no longer immune to the brain drain.

Nelson Marlborough Health nursing and midwifery director Pamela Kiesanowski said Nelson was experiencing the greatest shortfall of midwives in 20 years, especially in Lead Maternity Carers (LMCs).

“At the end of last year, changes to the working arrangements of a number of LMCs in Nelson meant Nelson Marlborough Health had to employ case loading midwives to work as LMCs in the community.”

She said the New Zealand College of Midwives recommended a minimum of 20 full-time LMCs to maintain “safe caseload numbers”, but there were currently only 16, with Nelson Marlborough Health employing a further four to work in the community.

READ MORE:

* 'Crap pay and horrible conditions': Midwives at breaking point in capital DHB

* Maternity safety officers to be appointed to DHBs - Ayesha Verrall

* Safety concerns as nurses fill in for midwives on short-staffed wards



Kiesanowski stressed “women and whānau should be confident that regardless of the shortage, every pregnant woman in Nelson will be able to access an LMC”.

Midwives worked in two ways, in the hospital under the region’s district health board or in the community contracted to the Ministry of Health as a self-employed midwife, known as LMCs.

New Zealand College of Midwives Nelson/Marlborough chairperson Rose O’Connor said the Nelson shortage was mainly due to a number of midwives in Nelson retiring recently, and those places had not been filled.

Unsplash Women and whānau should be confident that despite the shortage, every mum-to-be in the Nelson region will be able to access a midwife, Nelson Marlborough Health nursing and midwifery director Pamela Kiesanowski says.

Midwifery was not a profession many remained in for long, she said, due to “a high degree of burnout”.

“The average work lifespan is around six years before they burn out.”

One Nelson midwife about to finish a short-term contract in Australia said in a statement to O’Connor, “numbers” of Kiwi midwives were being enticed across the ditch.

“The reality of group practise, shared on-call time and almost triple salary is a bit out of this world. I’m certainly tempted to come back [to Australia] again.”

She said when her contract ended, she was handing it over to another Kiwi midwife.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Team members of the midwife collective, Your Midwives, from left, Bronwyn Hambly, Abby Hanson, Rachel Williams and Natalie Archibald.

Nelson midwife, Abby Hanson predicted the Nelson midwife shortage wouldn’t last long as she said she was one of three midwives who had moved to Nelson in the last three months to fill the gaps.

Originally a British midwife, Hanson moved to Auckland about five years ago before moving to Nelson after seeing a social media post advertising for midwives.

Hanson said a new system was forming, seeing midwives join collectives to combat burnout.

“You’re on-call 24 hours a day; forming teams means we can arrange time off. If you’ve been at a birth for 16 hours, you’re becoming unsafe which is why a lot of midwives are working together.”

She said while midwives normally had a continuity of care with a number of expectant mothers, being on call seven days a week at all hours, wasn’t achievable.

“It’s a great profession, but it doesn’t come without its anxieties.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Nurses, midwives and health care assistants went on strike recently for fair pay and better staffing.

The new team model, she said, saw midwives working in pairs to address continuity.

“We’re finding a lot of clients are happy with this model because you’ve got a midwife that’s attentive, not tired, and you just know that they’re safe.”

New Zealand College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy said better pay and working conditions across the ditch were an enticing pull for Kiwi midwives, and that was potentially contributing to the shortage in Aotearoa.

Marlborough, just over 100 kilometres from Nelson, had an issue with a midwife shortage “over a number of years, whereas Nelson’s sort of been OK”, she said.

But Nelson had experienced a shortfall in the last year, she said.

“I know in a number of regions, we have seen midwives, knowing it’s an option for them, going backwards and forwards, and they often get flights paid and accommodation. They’re going to areas that Australians don’t want to work in.”

She said work was being done on a national level to address the shortage including a pay equity claim going through for District Health Board midwives and a number of actions in an “accord” between the unions, the Ministry of Health and the health boards to look at more strategic actions to improve recruitment of people into midwifery.

“But there’s been a lot of talk and not much action on the table. Unfortunately, it’s a bit little, a bit late.”