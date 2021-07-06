Immediate medical help will soon be on hand from Martinborough firefighters

Wellington Free Ambulance and Fire & Emergency NZ staging a simulation where someone had been knocked over by a truck and the medical first responder volunteers practised what they have learned.

A Martinborough man recently snapped the biggest bone in his body and had to wait an achingly long time for an ambulance to arrive.

Thanks to a new first responder training scheme, qualified help will soon be right on the doorstep of suffering patients in a similar position.

Like many New Zealand provincial towns, ambulance services for Martinborough are a considerable distance away.

But now volunteers from the local fire brigade are being trained as medical first responders. “There’s a whole lot more things we can do now than we’ve been able to do in the past,” Jake Hawkins, Martinborough’s chief fire officer, said.

The training will mean the volunteers could administer pain relief and basic medical care before ambulance paramedics arrived from Greytown 20 kilometres away, or Masterton about a 40 minutes drive.

Fire and Emergency volunteers were currently trained to attend “purple” callouts, which were incidents such as cardiac arrests, but were very limited in what they were allowed to do in most other medical situations.

This training from Wellington Free Ambulance changes all that.

Supplied Martinborough Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Jake Hawkins (lying down) with volunteer firefighter Annah Rait (right) getting training from Wellington Free Ambulance paramedic clinical educator Brendan Harris.

Hawkins said there were about a hundred calls to the town every year for medical first response and that was where volunteers could help.

“They’ll be able to help sick, injured and conscious patients, as opposed to just being about to do CPR with cardiac arrest victims.”

“We’re able to inject some drugs, give pain relief and our overall medical knowledge will be so much better.”

He said the volunteers would have had 200 hours of training before they “go live” in September.

“It’s been very interesting. Great trainers and great learnings,” Hawkins said, who was also doing the course.

Now the volunteers have finished six weeks of on-site training, they would accompany paramedics on several ambulance shifts to get on-the-ground experience.

A concrete example of how someone could be significantly helped by this extra capability was when a man broke his leg recently, Hawkins said.

“A couple of weekends ago we went to a chap who had smashed his femur completely in half and there was high demand on ambulances, so this poor chap was laying out on the forecourt for in excess of an hour, waiting.

“Twenty minutes in, the paramedic car came to offer pain relief. Now, we would be able to do that within five minutes.”

Once completed, the volunteers earn the New Zealand Certificate in Emergency Care putting them at First Responder level.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Fire and Emergency NZ Wairarapa assistant area manager Nick Pyatt said people in pain and distress in Martinborough will get assistance straight away.

Fire and Emergency assistant area manager Nick Pyatt said together with the Wellington ambulance service they came up with the plan to train up volunteers in Martinborough a couple of years ago.

“It’s taken us a while to get it across the line, but for the communities down there, it’s going to be fantastic.

St John Ambulance ran similar schemes in other parts of the country which have large areas to cover.

District operations manager central south Steve Yanko said the co-response agreement St John has with FENZ ensured faster responses to emergencies and better outcomes for patients.

“First response brigades are trained to a higher, more advanced level of first aid and initiate patient care until an ambulance arrives.”