Woman visits hospital eight times over dental infection, CCDHB fails in care, Health and Disability Commissioner says

A woman did not receive “quality and continuity of services” from Capital & Coast DHB over a dental infection. (File photo)

A woman with a dental infection that caused considerable pain, a fever, a swollen jaw and distortion to her face, visited her DHB eight times and received sub-standard care, an investigation has revealed.

Despite those visits to Capital & Coast District Health Board (CCDHB), the woman ended up having to go to her GP to obtain a CT scan and eventually another district health board where she had surgery and was diagnosed with maxillary osteomyelitis – her jawbone was inflamed due to an infection in the bone.

The woman lodged a complaint, calling the situation “appalling”, and she wanted an assurance it would be “unlikely to be repeated”.

After an investigation, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) Kevin Allan said on Monday the CCDHB did not provide “quality and continuity of services” to the woman and breached the code of health and disability services consumers' rights for failing to provide services of an “appropriate standard”.

READ MORE:

* Palmerston North Hospital's emergency department staffing beefed up

* Dentists plead for fluoridation and pain relief service as infections increase

* Doctors misdiagnose woman's strokes as ear infection, send her home 3 times



In October 2018, the woman, in her 70s, had an unsuccessful root canal treatment and her private dentist referred her to a specialist, so her surgery could be done in two days’ time.

Before her surgery, the woman experienced facial swelling and worsening pain, and decided to go CCDHB Emergency Department. An extraction occurred and the woman stayed in hospital overnight and was given antibiotics.

She returned two more times, experiencing ongoing pain. On her third visit, the woman asked if she could be referred to a maxillo-facial specialist but was told by a staff member, called Dr D, that her symptoms were normal.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The woman visited CCDHB eight times - four were scheduled reviews and the others were unscheduled. (File photo)

She went back to CCDHB five more times. The investigation said she was mostly seen by first-year dental health officers and “it is apparent no senior person in the Dental Department had clear oversight" of the woman’s case and her repeated presentations.

Allan said he expected CCDHB's system to “operate in such a way that a patient who has attended numerous times with the same issue would be afforded continuity of services (for example, by having one person assigned to oversee, monitor and plan the patient’s care)”.

He was not satisfied this occurred.

“Despite repeated presentations with an active infection, no co-ordinated plan of care was directed by a senior staff member.

“Each presentation appeared to be managed in isolation rather than with overall consideration of the woman's non-resolving issues,” Allan said.

“The woman’s experience highlights the importance of critically assessing the reasons behind a consumer's repeated presentations to hospital with a non-resolving infection, and providing appropriate care in that context.”

Allan recommended CCDHB apologise to the woman and he provided several suggestions for the Dental Department, including further training and improving its review processes.