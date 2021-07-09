Two-year-old hospitalised a dozen times over 18 months with respiratory illnesses, including RSV

Andie Pfeffer's 2-year-old daughter, Paige Benseman, was admitted to Hutt Hospital children's ward with RSV and viral pneumonia last week.

A routine paediatrician appointment last Tuesday ended with 2-year-old Paige Benseman being admitted to Hutt Hospital’s children's ward with the highly contagious virus clearing early childhood centres across the country.

Paige has been hospitalised 12 times in 18 months with various respiratory illnesses, with a swab taken last week confirming the Lower Hutt toddler was battling respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and viral pneumonia.

Paige’s mother Andie Pfeffer said her daughter’s condition “deteriorated quite quickly”.

KEVIN STENT Andie Pfeffer said that despite the Hutt Hospital children’s ward being busy, staff were going above and beyond to help her 2-year-old daughter, Paige Benseman, and others with RSV and viral pneumonia last week.

“I noticed an increased work of breathing. She was hot, she was pretty lethargic and wanting to sleep, despite just having had a sleep at daycare, and you could hear crackly, wheezy noises when she was breathing,” Pfeffer said.

Given Paige's lengthy history of respiratory illnesses and the children's ward being inundated with RSV cases, Pfeffer was allowed to take Paige home after one night.

But when she developed a fever a day later, Pfeffer rushed Paige back to the emergency department – a place Pfeffer said was crowded with infants and children suffering from RSV.

Seeing your child gasping for breath “can be quite frightening”, but Pfeffer said staff were going above and beyond to help, despite the children’s ward being busy.

“The paediatrician gave me a hug because I burst into tears.

“I’m just so tired of her being unwell,” Pfeffer said.

KEVIN STENT Andie Pfeffer's 2-year-old daughter, Paige Benseman, has been hospitalised 12 times in 18 months with various respiratory illnesses, including RSV.

Hutt Hospital was treating 11 children with RSV or respiratory-type illnesses on Thursday, while Wellington Regional Hospital had 33 children of varying ages and levels of unwellness admitted, with two others being cared for in intensive care.

While RSV can produce mild symptoms in healthy adults and older children, the highly contagious virus can have a significant impact on the elderly, infants and young children.

In serious cases in infants, it can morph into bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

Symptoms can include a runny nose, fever, cough, breathing troubles, wheezing and difficulty eating, drinking or swallowing.

The rampant wave of RSV buffeting many parts of the country was causing daycare centres to empty.

Auckland Kindergarten Association said cases of RSV and influenza-type illness, along with absence rates, had gone up 15 to 20 per cent in the past week.

"We are always vigilant around cleaning and infection control, our staff teach tamariki to cough and sneeze into their elbows, and we ask whānau to keep sick children home to avoid passing it on,” association general manager education and innovation Bram Kukler​ said.

Auckland mother Laine Moger​ kept her daughter home from Lollipops Daycare in Grey Lynn on Monday after the 14-month-old developed a high fever requiring emergency care.

When her daughter was well enough to return two days later, Moger apologised to the lead carer for her daughter’s absence but was told, “on Monday, only two kids showed up”.

“It just goes to show that a lot of people are getting sick.

“This morning, when I dropped her off, there are usually three or four kids in the centre, but this time there wasn’t anyone there,” Moger said.

Just how widely the virus has impacted has been reflected in the absences on early childhood provider BestStart Educare rolls.

With more than 270 centres across New Zealand, on average 680 children were absent every day last week.

“As winter sets in and we are exposed to more virus outbreaks, we encourage our parents to think about hand hygiene as if it was a year ago,” Best Start Educare deputy chief executive Fiona Hughes said.

A 2017 World Health Organisation report said the global burden of RSV was estimated at being 33 million serious respiratory infections, resulting in more than 3m hospitalisations and almost 60,000 in-hospital deaths in children under five.

As hospital wards and emergency departments grappled with the influx of young patients caused by RSV, Health Minister Andrew Little has ruled out immediate help for district health boards.

However, additional financial support was available if the situation worsened.

“The advice I’ve got is that all hospitals are always prepared for winter spikes of infections.

“We’re seeing a winter spike of infection, and they’re being supported to meet the demand that’s on them, and so far they’re meeting that demand,” Little said.