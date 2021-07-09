RSV outbreak: Surge in infants with dangerous respiratory virus likely to continue

Only parents and caregivers of sick children are the only visitors allowed into Christchurch Hospital's children's ward during the RSV outbreak.

Christchurch Hospital continues to be stretched to capacity by the high number of infants seriously ill with a debilitating virus – and the surge is expected to continue.

The flu-like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has caused widespread disruption to early childhood centres as it spreads quickly through the country.

It is a normal winter illness, but has hit hard this year as children under 2 have lower immunity because they were not exposed to viruses last winter due to the Covid-19 lockdown and border closures.

Stuff understands all 16 rooms normally used in Christchurch Hospital's children’s ward were full on Thursday morning, with almost all the young children suffering from RSV.

Staff had to open up another 10 rooms to accommodate sick children.

Children with illnesses other than RSV had been moved to other wards, and children who were not patients were not allowed to visit, effectively isolating the ward to help stop the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Supplied Brittnay Beddoes' 1-year-old daughter, Meah Radford, has become the Christchurch face of RSV after she had two stints in Christchurch Hospital. Meah’s now on the mend, but her younger sister has now contracted the virus.

Canterbury District Health Board chief medical officer Dr Helen Skinner said there had been 240 cases of RSV and respiratory infections in the first eight days of July, compared to just 67 in the same period last year.

Authorities could not confirm whether all cases were RSV as viral testing was not conducted on every child with a respiratory illness.

Skinner said the increase in patients had put pressure on the hospital's resources, which in turn had affected wait times for assessments and elective surgeries.

Capacity had been stretched, but they had been able to adapt and make use of beds across all paediatric areas to meet demand, she said. Extra staff had also been rostered on.

Medical officer of health Dr Ramon Pink said there had been a steep rise in the number of confirmed cases in the region with 51 confirmed between July 2 and 8.

“This likely reflects the rise seen in other parts of the country, and we are expecting case numbers to continue to rise.”

The virus could spread further during the school holidays, which started on Friday, as families travelled around the country.

STUFF RSV is a respiratory illness hitting children across New Zealand this winter.

Further south, Southern DHB hospitals were having to work together to manage the increased number of children who needed to be seen.

Paediatrician Professor Barry Taylor said Southland Hospital’s children’s ward was at capacity on Thursday.

Dunedin Hospital still had beds available, but children being taken there were sicker than usual.

The DHB asked the public to exercise “extreme care” when visiting children’s wards, neonatal and neonatal intensive care units, and critical care units in an effort to reduce transmission of RSV and other respiratory illnesses.

Anybody with any symptoms, including a runny nose or cough, should not visit children or patients in intensive care and critical care units.

Taylor said it was difficult to gauge how viral infections would evolve this winter, as the southern regions were getting hit after the viruses had been recorded in the North Island.

KEVIN STENT Andie Pfeffer's 2-year-old daughter, Paige Benseman, was admitted to Hutt Hospital children's ward with RSV and viral pneumonia last week.

August and September were normally the busiest months for RSV and respiratory infections, but Southern Community Laboratories had noted an increase in positive RSV cases since June.

The situation remained unchanged in Nelson and Marlborough, with seven confirmed cases of RSV at Blenheim’s Wairau Hospital and 14 in Nelson.

Nelson Marlborough chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker also advised the public not visit children’s wards or special care baby units if they were unwell.

RNZ Babies on oxygen and feeding tubes are flooding hospitals as RSV – a potentially deadly respiratory virus – runs rampant across the country. Wellington Hospital has more than 20 babies in its children's ward, many on oxygen.

CDHB advice for preventing the spread of respiratory illness: