RSV outbreak: Southland senior warns of risk as children's ward fills up

RSV is a respiratory illness hitting children across New Zealand this winter.

Speaking from his hospital bed, a 72-year-old Southlander is urging Kiwis to take the RSV outbreak seriously.

John Scully is recovering after being admitted to Southland Hospital on Saturday and said he did not realise how dangerous and vicious the flu-like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) could be.

“The Grim Reaper had a good hold on my leg,” he said.

Scully is in isolation with about three other adults in the hospital's medical ward, he said, while the doctors and nurses looking after him were in full PPE gear.

READ MORE:

* RSV outbreak: Surge in infants with dangerous respiratory virus likely to continue

* RSV outbreak: Hospitals and GPs 'flat tack' as virus hits children across NZ

* Hospitals restrict visitors as children's RSV cases climb in top of the south

* RSV outbreak: NZ seeing 'exponential' increase in cases but what is it?



He had been struggling with what he thought was the flu for a week before he visited the Southland Hospital Emergency Department, where he was tested for the virus and admitted.

Scully had all the usual flu symptoms, he said, listing a cough, trouble breathing, fever and sweats, but it wouldn't go away.

“In the end, it just wore me out. Your back, your kidneys, all your organs get very sore because of all the coughing.”

He’s grateful for the speedy and fantastic care he has received, and said he couldn’t thank them enough.

John Hawkins/Stuff John Scully, from Centre Bush, wants Kiwis to know how serious RSV can be after three days in Southland Hospital with the virus. [File photo]

After his own experience, and watching his two and a half-year-old great-nephew struggle in hospital for six days, Scully is asking Southlanders to stay home and get themselves checked out if they’re feeling unwell.

Southland Hospital paediatrician Dr Ian Shaw said elderly patients or those with pre-existing health conditions could be more severely affected by the illness, but for most adults, RSV was just a common cold.

Those most at risk were young children, particularly infants who had been born prematurely or had cardiac conditions, he said.

Apart from 13 children's beds, Southland Hospital is using its paediatric assessment unit and a medically-equipped playroom to care for RSV patients.

On Saturday, the hospital discharged 14 children, only to be full by midnight again, Shaw said.

Has your family been impacted by the RSV outbreak? Share your experience by sending an email to Louisa.steyl@stuff.co.nz.

The Southern District Health Board has warned that it may need to send patients to other hospitals in the district.

RSV is common in New Zealand over the winter months but is having a particularly dramatic effect on infants this year, who hadn’t had a chance to build immunity when lockdown restrictions suppressed the virus last winter.

Shaw said most of the children being admitted were between the ages of two and three.

“The kids who are not two are facing it for the first time.”

He assured parents that although the virus was tough, it wasn’t fatal.

“RSV is a right, royal pest, but babies don’t die from it. We're able to nurse them through it.”

John Hawkins/Stuff Southland Hospital paediatrician Dr Ian Shaw is urging Southlanders to go back to the “obsessive” hygiene habits from the national lockdown to keep babies safe during the RSV outbreak.

Southern Community Laboratories has noted an increase in RSV positive specimens in Southland and Otago since June.

Shaw hoped this meant that the annual wave, which usually arrived in August and September, had simply arrived earlier, but said the was no way to be sure.

He expected RSV cases to peter out during the school holidays.

The Southern District Health Board is unable to give a definitive number of cases in Southland and Otago as the laboratory only tests patients who have been hospitalised.

Wee Nippers Invercargill manager Rachel Cade said several children were being kept home from the childhood centre, but not all of them would have the RSV virus.

Impetigo (school sores), tummy bugs, and hand foot and mouth disease had all been doing the rounds in recent weeks, but she noted that RSV presented the most health challenges; because of its impact on younger children.

She had not seen anything out of the ordinary in terms of the severity or the duration of the illness this year, Cade said.

Whānau should seek urgent medical attention if their baby or child has: