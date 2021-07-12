Inquiry into survival rates of Māori and Pacific babies with severe heart defects

The Research Health Council has pledged $377,000 towards discovering why fewer Māori and Pasifika babies survive critical congenital heart disease compared with European babies.

The investigation will be carried out by Liggins Institute researchers, who will travel New Zealand listening to the families of babies born with the severe, sometimes fatal, heart defects.

Survival rates after one year for Māori and Pasifika babies – 44 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively – are lower than that of European babies – 58 per cent.

It's understood Māori and Pasifika babies are more likely to receive palliative care than active treatment.

The researchers will learn about the families' experiences of the medical system, starting from the baby's diagnosis, to determine the reason behind the gap in survival rates.

Hush Naidoo/Unsplash Researchers will travel New Zealand listening to families of babies born with severe heart defects.

The researchers will also analyse birth data, and discuss the condition with experts who work with affected babies.

Professor Frank Bloomfield, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “Lower survival rates in Māori and Pasifika tamariki don’t seem to be explained by the severity of the condition itself – that’s why we are taking a much closer look at all factors.”

“We expect that this study will shed some light, and may lead to changes in the way we care for these whānau.”

The investigation comes after nine years of data relating to a condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome - where a baby is born with the left side of its heart undeveloped.

Babies are born with this condition almost every month.