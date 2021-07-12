Record number of patients at Christchurch Hospital as visitors asked to stay away amid rise in RSV

Visitors to Christchurch Hospital will have to wear a face mask, and patients are limited to one person at a time, in response to a surge in viral respiratory illnesses.

Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department and three clinics saw record numbers of patients last week, as concerns grew around RSV.

Children and infants across the city have been hit by a flu-like respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, that has put children’s wards and general practices across the country under extreme pressure, with some youngsters requiring intensive care.

Both Christchurch’s main hospital and Burwood Hospital have asked visitors to stay away unless for “essential purposes” amid a rise in viral respiratory illness in the community.

Visitors to the two facilities will have to wear a face mask, and patients have been limited to one visitor at a time in response to a surge of viral respiratory illnesses including RSV.

Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Peter Bramley told staff in a newsletter on Monday the past week had been “extremely busy” for the three urgent care clinics and Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department.

“Record-breaking numbers of people were assessed and treated.

“Some of those presentations were children whose parents were concerned about RVS, which is doing the rounds, with some children requiring admission to hospital.”

The 24-hour surgery assessed and treated 373 people on Saturday and 403 on Sunday, record numbers for this time of year.

At Riccarton Clinic, staff treated 177 patients in 12 hours. Of those, 78 were children under six. Moorhouse Medical was “also busy with significant numbers of children with respiratory illnesses, Bramley said.

CDHB chief medical officer Dr Helen Skinner said on Monday there was increased demand for hospital services “and we need to do whatever we can to prevent the spread of illness in our facilities”.

“We request that only one person at a time comes in to visit, and that no children come in to visit our hospitals. Exceptions will be made on compassionate grounds, and should be discussed with the nurse in charge of the area you want to visit.

“Mask use is currently essential on public transport, including the hospital shuttle, and we’re recommending people also wear a mask or other face covering when visiting our facilities.”

Anyone with planned surgery or an outpatient appointment should still turn up as planned, Skinner said.

Dr John Bonning,​ an emergency department physician and president of the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine (ACEM), said EDs were already struggling to cope with demand but RSV had increased pressure further.

ED staff were trying their best with infection control measures, including wearing masks and undertaking regular cleaning and sanitising, he said, but most ED waiting areas were open-plan and many people were having to wait for several hours in the area.

“EDs have massive amounts of patients waiting significantly longer than six hours for an inpatient bed.”

The ACEM has asked the Minister of Health to provide more staffed hospital beds for acute patients.

“The number of people who are coming as acute, we need to stop treating them as a surprise. We know they are going to come with their pneumonia, their diabetes complications, their trauma, appendicitis etc, but these patients are often treated as an inconvenience.”

Bonning also wanted diagnostic clinics and other primary health services to extend their hours to weekends and evenings, as this would help prevent people becoming acutely unwell and seeking care at EDs.

Summary of key changes for Christchurch and Burwood Hospitals:

Visiting is restricted to one person at a time per patient, for essential purposes only.

People should stay home if they’re unwell.

Children are not permitted to visit, unless an exception has been granted by the relevant Charge Nurse of the ward being visited, until further notice.

It is recommended that anyone visiting wears a face mask or other face covering (it can be a fabric mask or scarf but must cover your nose and mouth).

Dr Caroline McElnay, director of Public Health, said RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes lung and airway infections.

“It is highly contagious and spikes in RSV cases do happen from time to time,” she said.

“At this stage, there is no vaccine against RSV.”

The virus is spread in droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, and the public are urged to keep toddlers and babies away from childcare centres if they are sick.