Team effort brings baby Harrison close to home

Elizabeth Dunne's next hope is to be able to take 10-month-old Harrison home from hospital.

It has been a long and often heartbreaking journey from Ireland to Palmerston North for the Dunne family.

Elizabeth and James’ much longed-for baby Harrison was born 10 months ago, floppy and unable to breathe on his own.

The shock diagnosis was myotubular myopathy, a rare genetic disorder that affects only boys. It requires intensive care and carries a dismal prognosis.

His parents’ hopes to travel and settle back in Elizabeth’s home city of Palmerston North were thrown into disarray.

READ MORE:

* Plans take shape to bring sick baby home to New Zealand from Ireland

* Palmerston North family seeks help to bring home sick baby

* Sick baby's return to New Zealand still to take flight



Elizabeth was desperate for Harrison to meet his grandparents, restaurateurs Barbara and Atsushi Taniyama, and to be able to feel the grass and sand and hear New Zealand native bird song.

A crowd-funding campaign was launched to raise €70,000, nearly $NZ120,000, for hospital flights to bring him home last Christmas.

Elizabeth said they were overwhelmed by the generosity of friends, family and strangers around the world who responded to their long struggle to become parents, and who helped them reach their goal.

But the couple were also trying to achieve a much-modified dream in the midst of a pandemic.

Their bags were packed and a New Zealand medical specialist and nurse were about to board flights to Ireland so they could care for Harrison on the way home when Elizabeth recorded a positive Covid-19 test.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The lungs are vulnerable, the muscles are weak, but Harrison Dunne is wide awake and reaching out to mother Elizabeth.

It turned out to be a historical infection, dating back to a time shortly after Harrison’s birth when she was, understandably, not feeling her best.

But it scuttled the travel plans.

The emergence of the UK variant of Covid-19 postponed hopes they could return in January. Their medical rescuers needed to be vaccinated first, and it was not safe to travel, especially with a vulnerable infant.

James said the delay was heartbreaking at the time, but in hindsight it gave Harrison four more months to grow to a healthy 9.7 kilograms, to get stronger and, despite predictions, start breathing on his own for most of his waking hours.

In April, the expensive and stressful mission was accomplished, a section of an “eerily” uncrowded Qatar aircraft transformed into a hospital room where Harrison was sedated and intubated for the trip.

“The transport home was hard on him physically,” James said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Barbara Taniyama is finally bonding with grandson Harrison.

The family did their time in managed isolation at Starship children’s hospital, where Harrison was treated for pneumonia and a collapsed lung and underwent a couple of procedures on his feeding tube.

Finally, in July, they were able to fly to Palmerston North on another hospital flight.

The budget was spent, apart from a small amount they would use to help make Harrison’s likely-to-be short life better.

But they are not quite home yet.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Barbara Taniyama speaks about her family stuck in Ireland.

Harrison remains in Palmerston North Hospital, “our fifth and last hospital”, while his parents wait for their rented-out house to become available, and search for the caregivers who will be critical to helping them supervise and care for their son around the clock.

“The level of care he needs is more than we can provide.

“Most of what we need is at nighttime. He needs someone awake with him at all times,” the couple said.

If anything goes wrong, Harrison cannot call out. He can only cry tears.

“Why not sit and read a book next to a cute little sleeping boy? We will only ever be in the next room sleeping. We just need someone to wake us up,” Elizabeth said.

They are working with a connector through Mana Whaikaha for the funding and assistance they need, and to help find the right people to support them at home.

Ironically, Covid-19 complications have helped Harrison survive, if not exactly thrive, and he has progressed better than expected.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Harrison and parents James and Elizabeth Dunne are finally reunited with grandparents Atsushi and Barbara Taniyama.

Any infection could be devastating for him, but the physical distancing and managed contact, hand-washing and mask-wearing practices around Covid-19 have helped keep him well.

“A lot of these kids don’t get past two years because of chronic infections,” James said.

Despite dire predictions he would only ever be able to be taken off his ventilator for 10 minutes at a time, he is now doing eight to 10 hours without it – most of his waking days.

He cannot have any food or drink by mouth because of the risk of aspirating into his lungs.

His brain is active, his eyes are watching and his hands are reaching out.

“The good thing is, it’s not progressive,” Elizabeth said.

And there is greater hope for him living a good life now than there was at first.

The sort of physiotherapy and assistance to clear his lungs closely resembles the techniques used to manage cystic fibrosis.

The Dunnes have had time to connect with other parents whose children have beaten the odds, including a 25-year-old man living with the same condition.

“That’s inspiring,” Elizabeth said.

And there is also hope developing drugs could help, although a promising drug trial in the United States that helped “patch” the way nerves and muscles connected had to be stopped.

But for now, the emphasis is on creating for Harrison the happiest life they can.