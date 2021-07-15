Wellington, Hawke's Bay anaesthetic technicians at private hospitals threaten strike action

Anaesthetic technicians at three private hospitals in Wellington and Hawke's Bay plan to walk off the job for 24 hours, following a breakdown in bargaining talks with employer Evolution Healthcare.

Members of the Allied Scientific and Technical (APEX) Union employed at Wellington's Bowen and Wakefield hospitals and Royston Hospital in Hastings have issued a strike notice for Tuesday, July 27, resulting in the deferral of elective procedures should scheduled mediation fail.

Evolution Healthcare, formally Acurity Health Group, offered a pay increase of 2 per cent each year for two years, which it described as “fair and reasonable”. However, APEX was seeking 5 per cent during bargaining which has been in train since May.

123RF.COM Anaesthetic technicians and APEX members in Wellington and Hawke’s Bay have issued a 24-hour strike notice for later this month. (File photo)

APEX advocate Luke Coxon described the Evolution Healthcare as being “chronically understaffed and struggling to recruit anaesthetic technicians” who mainly work in operating theatres, providing assistance to anaesthetists.

READ MORE:

* Auckland sonographers' strike puts patients at risk of 'record' waits and delays - union

* Seven-day strike by Rotorua anaesthetic technicians will affect surgeries: union

* Wellington's Wakefield Hospital seeks tenders for $88m development



SUPPLIED Anaesthetic technicians at Wellington's Bowen Hospital have issued a strike notice to their employer Evolution Healthcare, after bargaining stalled. (File photo)

“Our members are working nonstop, and gaps are being filled by locum agencies, whom the company has no qualms paying more than double what they pay their own staff.

“Despite the glaring need for a fair pay increase to enable recruitment, we were only offered a 2 per cent increase a year. Yet financially, Evolution Healthcare are expanding and can afford a reasonable pay increase,” Coxon said.

CAMERON BURNELL/Stuff Evolution Healthcare says some elective procedures at three of its hospitals – including Wakefield Hospital in Wellington, pictured – may be deferred if an agreement can’t be reached with APEX members. (File photo)

But the company believed the pay rates it offers to technicians at the three hospitals “are higher” than those at district health boards.

Evolution Healthcare hoped scheduled talks with a mediator will help find a resolution and, ultimately, prevent the strike from taking place.

“In the meantime, we are continuing with contingency planning and working through arrangements to ensure the safety for all those in our care.

“That may involve deferring some elective procedures, and we will work with those affected to minimise disruption and reschedule as soon as possible,” an Evolution Healthcare statement read.

The company said it regretted any inconvenience, but the safety of patients and staff was paramount.