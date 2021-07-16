Measles epidemic 'in the making' as childhood vaccinations drop - expert

New Zealand is facing a measles epidemic in the making as the coronavirus pandemic derails the nation’s catch-up campaign and childhood immunisation rates steadily decline, a top vaccinologist says.

Border restrictions have kept the measles virus out of the country but the immunity gap won’t be filled before the borders are expected to open next year, Auckland Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris,​ who has advised the World Health Organisation on vaccines, said.

Stuff revealed 250,000 measles vaccines, more than half ordered for a catch-up campaign following 2019’s deadly outbreak, would expire before use as the Government focuses on the country’s largest ever mass vaccination programme against Covid-19.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Helen Petousis-Harris says warns a measles epidemic could take place in New Zealand.

“We are another measles epidemic in the making because those doses haven’t got into arms,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 vaccine: Was it rushed? Is it safe? Could it be used to spy on the population? An expert addresses key questions and fears

* National vaccination tracking system too decrepit for Covid-19 vaccine rollout

* Coronavirus: First Covid-19 vaccine might not be perfect, but it will be 'useful'



Childhood immunisations ward off serious conditions such as rotavirus, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, polio, and measles but vaccination rates have been tracking down since 2017. The decline could lead to outbreaks or a potential epidemic and is a crisis years in the making, Harris said.

This would place huge pressure on hospitals already struggling after a surge of children with flu-like respiratory syncytial virus. Other highly infectious diseases like mumps and measles are a real risk once border restrictions are eased.

“It is hugely concerning,” she said. “If that happens there is going to be a lot of pressure placed on hospitals and you can get some long-term complications which people often overlook. We escaped death last time [during the measles epidemic] but not disability.”

The estimated 300,000 15- to 30-year-olds whose immunity was too low to prevent a measles outbreak would be hard to find, Harris added.

Abigail Dougherty Kids First children’s hospital in South Auckland established a measles ward to contend with the number of sick kids in 2019. (File photo)

“This will not be on their radar,” she said. “It’s always the last few that are hardest and take the most resource.”

Meanwhile, frontline vaccinators were feeling “an enormous amount of distress and pressure” because years-long issues hadn’t been addressed.

Ministry of Health data provided to National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti​ in response to a written parliamentary question shows immunisation rates for babies aged eight months sat at 93.2 per cent in 2016, against a target of 95 per cent, but this fell as low as 90 per cent in 2020.

“Coronavirus is used as an excuse for everything, but this shows significant falling rates well before coronavirus actually hit,” said Reti, who is a qualified physician and worked as GP in Whangārei for 17 years.

Northland and Tairawhiti District Health Board, which covers the Gisborne region, had an immunisation rate of 82.1 per cent while Lakes District Health Board in Rotorua had the lowest rate at 81.6 per cent.

Vaccine hesitancy played a role, but so did the ability to visit and book an appointment with busy GPs, Reti said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff National health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says pressure in primary care plays a role in declining childhood immunisation rates.

“A large part of this is a primary care issue. I know that is a factor which explains why we have children that are turning at up emergency departments.”

Hutt Valley, Capital & Coast and Hawke’s Bay District Health Boards had rates of 91.6 per cent, 93.9 per cent and 90.1 per cent, respectively.

Vaccination catch-up campaigns weren’t as successful as vaccinating people according to the schedule that was designed to immunise people when they are most at risk.

SUPPLIED Measles is a viral illness that causes a skin rash and fever. (File photo)

“Those scheduled dates which are set for a reason: they are set to develop maximum immunity versus highest risk of catching it,” he said.

“Part of this is educating parents to be in the mode that children have their vaccines... the long-term implication is a loss of confidence in the vaccine schedule.”

The Ministry of Health was approached to comment.