Emergency centre set up as St John experiences unprecedented demand on ambulance services

St John has set up a national emergency operations centre due to a huge increase in demand for ambulance services.

Last week the ambulance service received 1300 more 111 calls (an 11 per cent increase) and completed 700 more ambulance responses (a 7 per cent increase) than expected for this time of year, St John ambulance operations deputy chief executive Dan Ohs said.

While high demand over winter was not unusual, the current volume of calls was well above the norm, partly due to the number of patients with viral respiratory illness, especially children under 10, and a general increase in other incidents and staff sickness.

The situation was affecting both St John’s 111 communications centres and its ability to respond with emergency ambulances, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff St John ambulance operations deputy chief executive Dan Ohs says demand on St John has reached an unprecedented high across the country this winter.

“Callers to our 111 communications centres may experience a delay before their call is answered, and we may not be able to send an ambulance immediately – so we ask the public to only call 111 for genuine emergencies.”

Ohs said response times for life-threatening emergencies were still at the normal level of about 10 minutes, but the strain was being felt on less urgent call-outs, with wait times of two or three hours in some cases.

Last Friday, Ashburton woman Maureen Madden-Hall was left waiting on a Christchurch street for more than an hour with a broken foot.

St John Canterbury district operations manager Curt Ward said Christchurch crews were experiencing “extremely high” demand around the region at that time, with all available ambulances already helping patients or responding to incidents that required an immediate response.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff St John set up an emergency operations centre in Auckland on Wednesday to coordinate ambulance resources nationally, Oh says.

“Last week was our busiest week in Canterbury in the last 10 years,” he said.

Ohs said St John set up an emergency operations centre in Auckland on Wednesday to coordinate ambulance resources nationally, so paramedics could respond immediately to critical patients.

“That's something we would typically stand up in a major emergency.”

The centre would operate for a week before St John decided whether to extend it, Ohs said.

Alden Williams/Stuff According to data provided by the Canterbury DHB, the average wait time to see a doctor during the week of July 5 was 48 minutes – the longest wait time recorded in at least the last five weeks.

The high demand for ambulances had also had a flow-on effect for other health services.

Canterbury chief medical officer Dr Helen Skinner said Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department (ED) and paediatric wards experienced a significant increase in children presenting with respiratory illness every winter.

But last weekend was extremely busy for Christchurch’s three urgent care clinics and ED, which saw 118 people with respiratory illnesses. Five children were currently in intensive care with respiratory illness.

Between July 5 and 11, 388 people presented to ED with respiratory illness – much higher than the 243 for the same week in 2019.

On Monday alone, the ED provided care to about 391 people, including 61 with respiratory illness.

The spike in demand had put pressure on the hospital’s bed capacity and was affecting how long it took for patients to be assessed in ED, she said.

According to data provided by the Canterbury District Health Board, the average wait time to see a doctor during the week of July 5 was 48 minutes – the longest it had been in at least the last five weeks.

supplied A Counties Manakau Health spokesperson said Auckland's Middlemore Hospital has been extremely busy with very high overall volumes of patients with several linked to winter viruses including RSV.

Emergency departments further north were also feeling the squeeze.

A Counties Manukau Health spokesperson said Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital had been extremely busy this week.

Last week the hospital’s ED saw 2573 people, many suffering winter viruses including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

SUPPLIED There has been a major spike in cases of children under 9 presenting to St John with respiratory illnesses as of July 5, 2021.

At Wellington Regional Hospital, 31 children presented with RSV or other respiratory illnesses, and five had to go into in intensive care.

Hutt Hospital had 12 children with RSV or respiratory illnesses, while Hawke’s Bay Hospital had 25 suspected RSV cases, including three children and two adults in intensive care.

Anyone feeling unwell or needing health advice should call their regular health provider or Healthline (0800 611 116) and consider alternative methods of transport to medical facilities for non-urgent conditions, Ohs said.

Information on Canterbury hospital visitor restrictions because of the high levels of respiratory illness can be found here.