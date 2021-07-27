Family turn to natural therapy after 18-year-old given only weeks to live

Rakau Andrews was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer when he was 17.

An Auckland whānau have turned to alternative therapies after 18-year-old Rakau Andrews was told by doctors he may only have weeks left to live.

Marcus Iraia, Andrews’ uncle, said the teenager had been diagnosed as having an “aggressive rare brain cancer”, called central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma, in February.

Andrews has spent months in Auckland City Hospital, far away from his home in Waimamaku in the Far North’s Hokianga Harbour.

Iraia said Andrews had been undergoing chemotherapy at hospital, but near the start of July, the family was told the treatment would not be completed.

“They believed his reaction to the chemo was dangerous to his brain and overall quality of life and with a high risk of not being successful. They told us Rakau had four to 12 weeks to live.

”It was devastating news for us, and we’ve been really struggling with the statement of the doctors saying there is no treatment for him.”

Iraia described his nephew as a “funny and cheeky” young man, who was a wonderful big brother to his younger siblings.

The family are not ready to accept there was nothing more to be done and are trying to look on the positive side, Iraia said.

“We started frantically doing research on what else was out there, and we managed to get in touch with different people who had fought their cancer with natural therapies.”

MARCUS IRAIA/Supplied Iraia described his nephew Rakau Andrews as being a “true warrior”.

Andrews is currently undergoing vitamin C infusion treatment at a clinic in east Auckland and is on an alkaline diet, in which he avoids eating meat and takeaways.

“We as a family have come together with all our resources, ultimately to try and save his life and keep this wonderful being here on earth with us,” Iraia said.

The family had originally hoped a specialist in Brisbane may have been able to help, but later found out it was not an available treatment for his type of cancer.

Iraia said they are now speaking with specialists in Singapore about possible treatment options at a private hospital.

Iraia had set up a Givealittle page for Andrews to help pay for Andrews’ twice-weekly treatments and travel. He said any leftover money would be given to a charity of Andrews’ choice.