New general practice a 'pivotal point' for healthcare in Invercargill

Anna Gaitt will join WellSouth and lead the development of its new primary care service.

A new Iwi-backed general practice in Invercargill will be led by a woman who knows exactly what happens when the city's residents can’t get a GP appointment.

The WellSouth primary health network announced plans in February to open a new practice in the city where about 2500 patients were struggling to enrol and the hospital’s emergency department was regularly full of patients who could have been treated by a GP.

Now it’s hired the former unit manager for emergency and medicine at Southland Hospital to lead the development of its practice.

Anna Gaitt, who called the new primary care service “a pivotal point” for how primary care is delivered in Invercargill, starts as service manager on August 9.

Hokonui Rūnanga and Awarua Rūnaka joined the project as financial investors in June, and Waihōpai Rūnaka and Oraka Aparima Rūnaka have joined as collaborative partners to make sure the new practice meets the community's needs.

WellSouth chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs said Gaitt's experience and connections in Southland would be an asset while the group designed the new service model.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff WellSouth chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs says together with iwi, the primary health network wants to develop a purpose-built facility where Invercargill residents will be able to access a range of health service – from GP appointments to X-rays.

While recruiting GPs was proving challenging amid border restrictions, WellSouth had already received interest from doctors, he said, but starting the service would be dependent on it being fully staffed.

The plan was to open a traditional general practice from WellSouth’s Clyde St office as an interim measure while the parties began planning to build a purpose-built facility to offer a full range of health services.

Hokonui Rūnanga executive co-ordinator Terry Nicholas said the rūnanga was committed to developing health services that truly met the needs of those who had been disadvantaged because they could not access primary health care.

“Many of our communities suffer inequities due to the current system. It is imperative that we not only meet the needs of our existing population but create a model that ensures that there is access for all,” he said.

Awarua Whānau Services chair and Te Rūnaka o Awarua Charitable Trust trustee Louise Fowler said the project was an opportunity to establish a partnership where iwi could influence and share their matauranga (wisdom) to enable better Hauora (health) outcomes for ngā whānau katoa.

“We continue to deliver care to whānau through our existing services but recognise the unique skills and resources that each partner has, and through sharing this we together will be able to deliver more equitable outcomes,” she said.