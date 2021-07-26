Northland hospital upgrade essential for inequities, despite costs doubling: PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little attend the blessing of the Bay of Islands Hospital stage two upgrade, where costs have doubled to $14m.

Costs for a Northland hospital upgrade have doubled to more than $14 million, and the Government concedes it may have to keep putting extra money into hospital upgrades.

Leaky buildings, units that are too small and a general underestimation of cost were some reasons for the costs ballooning at Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who attended a blessing of the upgrade site on Monday, said she remembered visiting the hospital as a minister many years ago.

Denise Piper/Stuff rime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Health Minister Andrew Little and Northland Labour MPs are welcomed onto the Bay of Islands Hospital site.

“I remember visiting the renal facility and seeing a teenager there, and not only seeing the need that existed in the community but also seeing the facilities in which our health professionals were doing their best to provide the best quality care, despite the environment that they were in,” she said.

The renal facility was run in a part of the Bay of Islands Hospital that was almost condemned, Northland District Health Board chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain said.

SUPPLIED An artist’s impression of the new building in 2018 – costs have since doubled to $14.1 million as the scope for the new building grew.

“Not quite condemned but the walls aren’t that strong and the floors aren’t that strong,” he said.

But costs for the upgrade have ballooned since then-health minister David Clark announced $7.1m for the project in November 2018.

At that stage, the upgrade was to refurbish the renal dialysis unit and community services building, plus build a new Integrated Family Health Centre with primary health and outpatient services.

But the district health board became aware of a number of problems as it designed the project with a building contractor – including clinical and health and safety risks with the renal unit.

Jenny Ling/Stuff Stage one of the Bay of Islands Hospital rebuild was opened in 2018.

A condition assessment found the older buildings on site were not weather-tight, and did not adequately protect against the spread of fire or contamination.

On top of this, the health board found the original provision for the Integrated Family Health Centre was not big enough, and the original budget underestimated the project cost.

In December 2020, Health Minister Andrew Little approved a variation to the redevelopment, increasing the funding from $7.1m to $14.1m for the 1500 square metre building.

At the blessing on Monday, Little said the district health board could not find other funding contribution, and the Government decided it was more important to have the facility in Kawakawa.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended the blessing at the Bay of Islands Hospital on Monday, signalling the start of the $14.1m redevelopment. (File photo)

He said the same scenario may be repeated across the country where other upgrades are needed, including at Whangārei Hospital.

“What is most important is that we are rebuilding health facilities for the future, and sometimes that does mean we have to pick up extra costs.”

Ardern said the Bay of Islands Hospital is important for improving health inequities in Northland, particularly for Māori, by providing services where people are.

“There’s no question that is much that Northland hold that is unique, special and beautiful, but there is also much here that we need to work on together: There is depravation, there is health inequality and there is infrastructure that does not meet the needs of your community.”

The prime minister said she decided to celebrate her birthday on Monday in Northland because of its hospitality, and the fact that progress is made on the region’s challenges each time she visits.

A Northland District Health Board spokeswoman said the Bay of Islands Hospital upgrade would replace old and poor condition buildings in the hospital, and give Northlanders access to services closer to home while reducing the load on the bursting Whangārei Hospital.

Civil works on the project are now due to start to prepare the foundations and retaining walls, with building starting in December 2021 and finishing mid-2023.

This upgrade is stage two of the redevelopments at Bay of Islands Hospital, which opened in 1913.

The first stage expanded the hospital’s main block with a new building for accident and medical services, and a 20-bed inpatient unit.

The $14m stage one was finished in December 2018 on budget.

The stage two redevelopment includes a new building, which will form the entry to the hospital and GP health services, including:

Outpatients – five extra consult clinic rooms, audiology booth, orthopaedic clinic room, and room for ultrasounds, echo and colposcopy​.

Primary health services run by Ngāti Hine Health Trust – 12 consult rooms and three clinic rooms.

Renal services – 10 chair spaces, two treatment rooms, and a consult or treatment room.

Oncology and haematology – five chairs and a negative pressure treatment room.

A shared open-plan office, clinical support areas, public spaces, security office and building plant rooms.

There will also be upgrades to the helicopter landing pad and car parking on site.