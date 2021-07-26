Covid-19 in New Plymouth's wastewater is Delta variant - Māori Party co-leader says

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngārewa-Packer says the Covid-19 found in New Plymouth’s waste water is the Delta variant. (File Photo)

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngārewa-Packer says the Covid-19 found in Taranaki’s wastewater last week is the Delta variant.

Talking to Stuff on Monday morning Ngārewa-Packer said Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) told her the Delta variant was the only strain about at the moment.

‘’They have still got a whole host of testing going on. In short the only variant going around is the Delta variant.’’

The TDHB’s aim is to test 800 people over the next few days to ensure Covid-19 is not out in the community, she said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Covid-19 testing site at Taranaki Base Hospital was still busy on Monday with queues of cars down Tukapa St.

On Monday morning the line for people waiting to be tested at Taranaki Base Hospital weaved down David St, along Tukapa St all the way to Borrell Ave.

Ngārewa-Packer put a post on Facebook first thing Monday morning advising people with symptoms to get tested.

‘’The purpose of me posting was to try and increase the testing for symptomatic people.

‘’There hasn’t been a heck of a lot done in South Taranaki and sometimes people live in the south and work in the north and other way round, so our purpose was to post and get some attention. People become really complacent.’’

Leaders of South Taranaki iwi Ngāti Ruanui have placed a call with Health Minister Chris Hipkins and the Ministry of Health to seek assurance that everything that is being done that can be, Ngārewa-Packer said.

‘’Obviously to seek assurance that everything is being done, and we have enough staffing to stand up the testing because the Ministry of Health drive has been to increase the vaccine, and so this is a bit of an about face. We own a large health entity, so we want to make sure we understand the degree of what needs to be done.’’

There has been a period where New Zealand’s borders have been open, she said.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Anyone in New Plymouth with Covid-19 symptoms is encouraged to get tested.

‘’I think as we see in Australia it’s quite out of control at the moment. We have to be really vigilant and be extra cautious. And if you have symptoms go get tested and make sure.’’

Taranaki DHB chief operating officer Gillian Campbell said the testing of wastewater does not give detail of a specific variant.

‘’However we know that the Delta variant is the predominant strain of Covid-19 currently circulating worldwide, and is certainly prevalent in Australia. Although the Delta variant has been recorded in some MIQs in New Zealand, there has been no community case of this variant.’’

In order to determine whether there are any undetected cases in the region the DHB needs to test as many people as possible who have symptoms or recent returnees from Australia, Campbell said.

‘’Now is not the time for complacency, so please get tested to be sure. In terms of testing numbers, 800 tests would make up approximately 1 per cent of the population who live in the New Plymouth wastewater catchment area.’’

On Sunday, the TDHB said about 230 tests had been carried out at the weekend.

The Ministry of Health has been carrying out further wastewater testing and is expected to release more information on Monday. It has not confirmed the results were from the Delta variant.

Two positive results were detected last Tuesday and Thursday by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) and announced Friday evening.

In an emailed statement on Saturday, New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom said it was a matter of when not if Covid-19 would re-emerge in the community.

“Taranaki people have had to deal with various warnings and risks around our port lately, so this just adds another layer of concern,” he said

“We encourage people to continue contract tracing and will wait for test results over the next week to paint a clearer picture.’’

STUFF The continuing spread of the Covid-19 delta variant in Australia has led the government to pause all quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel.

The community-based locations for testing in Taranaki are: Taranaki Base Hospital and Medicross Urgent Care in Egmont St in New Plymouth, Waitara Health Centre, Hāwera Hospital, and Ōpunake Health Centre for Covid-19 testing. These clinics will all be open throughout the week.