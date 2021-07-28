Family suffer health crisis as British parents blocked from getting MIQ room

The Spence family are desperate for family support to cope with their baby's heart surgery. But there are no MIQ rooms.

The day after Kyle and Liz Spence​ learned their unborn third baby has a major heart defect, Kyle fell 3 metres from a roof in a work accident.

The Canterbury couple are desperate for family support from Liz’s British parents, but there are no rooms available in managed isolation (MIQ) until late November – after the baby is born.

This was despite her parents being granted a critical purpose visa to make the trip.

“We’re on our own in New Zealand, so we have no one to lean on,” Liz Spence said.

READ MORE:

* Woman shed tears of relief after being granted MIQ spot following life-changing surgery

* Kiwi 'terrified' of being left in US post-surgery with no access to healthcare

* Woman declined MIQ room readmitted to hospital in United States

The baby’s two main arteries – the pulmonary artery and the aorta – are in the wrong position, so they will need open-heart surgery within the first week of being born.

Kyle Spence suffered severe concussion and possible nerve damage from the fall, which happened about two months ago. He struggles to walk, and is unlikely to return to work this year.

The new baby is due on November 26, but the family need to be at Starship paediatric Hospital in Auckland two weeks earlier.

Getting an MIQ room during the border closure has become extremely difficult for many Kiwis and visa-holders.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Liz Spence, left, with Oliver, 7, Thomas, 4, and Kyle Spence at home in Darfield, Canterbury.

Some 350 rooms had been set aside for an emergency allocation scheme, but were only available as a last resort and for those needing to travel urgently.

MIQ joint head Brigadier Rose King said the 350 rooms were “a limit, not a target”.

From June 14 to July 12, the Government received 931 applications for an MIQ room under the emergency allocation. Of those, 174 (18 per cent) were approved.

Kyle and Liz Spence, who have two young sons, have faced serious health issues since moving to New Zealand from Britain six years ago.

Their eldest son, Oliver, 7, was diagnosed with childhood Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, when he was 3.

Last year, during the national lockdown, Liz Spence suffered a mini-stroke while her husband was at work. Scans later showed she had a hole in her heart, which was repaired.

This year, they thought the worst was behind them and were looking forward to the birth of their third child.

The couple were in disbelief when told at the 12-week scan that their baby likely had a congenital heart disorder and would need major surgery.

“It’s been pretty upsetting and stressful. It just brings back a lot from when Oli was sick. You don’t ever expect to deal with your kids being poorly.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Spence family want support from Liz’ parents when their third baby is born, but they cannot get a spot in MIQ, despite having a visa to travel over from the UK.

It was the day after the baby's diagnosis that Kyle Spence fell from a roof.

Liz Spence said she really needed her parents’ support before the baby’s birth.

“The thought of going through the surgery and the birth without somebody here to support us and being with us all the time, and living here is frightening.”

Spence, who is president of her local Playcentre, said the family had been incredibly well-supported by friends but their needs had become too difficult to manage without the in-home support of her parents.

“If it wasn’t for Covid they would literally be on a flight straight away.”

Her parents were not able to come to New Zealand when she had her mini-stroke and heart surgery last year due to the border closure.

The family were advised by Selwyn MP Nicola Griggs' office to apply for an MIQ room under the emergency allocation this week.

“I don’t know if they’re going to be able to come over to support us ... so we’re in a bit of limbo at the minute,” Liz Spence said.

King said emergency MIQ applications for travel that was more than 14 days away could not be processed.

A family friend has set up a fundraising page for the Spences to help with the costs of transport and accommodation for the baby’s birth and surgery in Auckland.