Wellington epidemiologist wins $800k grant to tackle cancer, diabetes 'crisis'

Dr Jason Gurney (Ngāpuhi) of the University of Otago, Wellington is working to improve outcomes for Māori and Pacific peoples who have diabetes and cancer.

A Wellington epidemiologist who has dedicated his career to Māori health has received nearly $800,000 to study what he says is a crisis of diabetes and cancer which is hitting Māori and Pasifika the hardest.

Dr Jason Gurney (Ngāpuhi) said it’s increasingly common for one person to have both these conditions, which can make each more difficult to treat.

“These are health outcomes experienced by our people. It appals and upsets me that we’re always on the wrong side of the ledger. I’m prepared to do whatever I can do to dismantle those inequities,” Gurney said.

What it means to have both cancer and diabetes will be the centre of Dr Gurney’s study, which is a collaboration between his cancer research team at Otago University, Wellington, and researchers at the University of Waikato.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Health minister Andrew Little announces research into cancer, diabetes and heart disease given $68.2 million in funding.

The research will include all ethnic groups, but equity is a key focus of the study as Māori and Pasifika are more likely than non-Māori to suffer from diabetes and deadly cancers like lung and breast cancer.

In breast cancer specifically, the inequity gap is only getting bigger, Gurney said.

“And diabetes incidence is increasing dramatically for Māori and Pasifika, so there’s a strong disproportionate burden of both those diseases.”

The study is one of 45 awarded through the Health Research Council’s latest round of funding, worth $68.3 million.

As well as cancer and diabetes, other projects tackle heart disease, barriers to vaccination, rates of incontinence in people with dementia and the physical health of Māori with psychosis.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Epidemiologist Jason Gurney (Ngāpuhi) has received an almost $800,000 health research grant. “I’m prepared to do whatever I can do to dismantle [health] inequities.”

Health Research Council chief executive Professor Sunny Collings said there’s motivation right across the health sector to improve health outcomes for all New Zealanders, and encouraged non-Māori researchers to “stand up” and help address inequities.

“Historically, there’s been that tax, if you like, that Māori researchers have that extra burden.”

Gurney’s study will span two years, with the first results expected in 18 months, he said.

The epidemiologist said his interest in Māori health began during a summer studentship in 2003/04 at Auckland University’s cancer laboratory, with a study on foot ulcers among Māori.

“As part of that studentship I had to grapple with the awful and appalling statistics for Māori in terms of diabetes and it made me scratch of just how big the problem was and got me thinking.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health minister Andrew Little announced on Tuesday 45 Health Research Council research grants worth $68.3 million.

“Ever since then I’ve dedicated my career to Māori health.”

Gurney was optimistic about the government’s plan to tackle health inequities, but stressed plans needed to be backed by sufficient funding.

“We have to make sure we set up organisations like the Māori Health Authority to succeed and not fail. Properly resourced, and set up to succeed.”

Health Minister Andrew Little said he was hoping for an update on the Māori Health Authority this week.